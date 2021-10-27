Adele reveals first dates to return to the stage | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that the famous singer Adele already has her first dates confirmed to finally return to the stage, something that without a doubt millions of her fans were waiting with enough anxiety to happen.

Adele will make her return to the stage when she holds two outdoor welcome dates next summer in 2022.

The British singer has released a couple of concerts on his new album “30”, scheduled for July 1 and 2, 2022 at London’s Hyde Park, with a pre-sale opening this Thursday (October 28).

Notably, Adele’s comeback track “Easy On Me” reached No. 1 on the official UK chart last Friday, setting records along the way.

Unsurprisingly, this new song is roaring up the charts across the globe, as it starts at # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Global Charts, Australia’s national poll, and elsewhere.

“Easy On Me” is the first track taken from Adele’s 30, her forthcoming fourth album due out on November 19.

This is the follow-up to her 2015 album “25”, an album so popular that Adele was crowned IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year of the Year, an award that recognizes the best artist in physical sales, downloads and streaming.

This is how her world tour in support of that album was pure box office dynamite but sadly when it ended, Adele slipped out of the public eye for five long years, until “Easy On Me” fell completely earlier this month.

On the other hand, in her first interview in five years, the singer announced that she has written her latest album to justify her breakup with her son and explains that she never wanted to lose weight but to exercise and spoke about fame:

I have to prepare to be famous again, which I don’t like ”.

The artist spoke about the personal and the professional, about her life after the divorce, her new partner, her son Angelo and her weight loss.

During a long talk in New York, he reflects these years of work outside the spotlight, of enjoyment, of developing his personal life.

It is worth mentioning that these years she has taken refuge in Los Angeles instead of in the United Kingdom, but ensures that she has stayed away from the glamorous Angelic style and surrounded by her son and her pets.

He went to the Californian city because of the lifestyle and the good weather, to be able to make plans away from the rain with his son, and because the houses were cheaper than in London, where he says he could not have allowed a home like the one you have in the United States.