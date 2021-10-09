Adele talks about her weight loss, divorce and more | Instagram

The beautiful singer Adele has finally opened up about her divorce and her weightloss, something that many people expected to know already, because today it looks much better than ever before and they want to know its secret.

After five long years, Adele broke the silence and spoke about the stage she lived through for her divorce and your weight loss.

That’s right, the singer had not conducted a public interview for more than five years, however, recently she gave a special meeting for a famous magazine, prior to the launch of her new album “30”.

It was there that she opened up and talked about her heartbreak, her divorce, her weight loss, and other important events that happened in her life during this time and was kept off-camera.

It should be noted that the singer announced her return to music with the release of her new single “Easy On Me” that will be released on October 15.

The London singer spoke about the difficulties that assaulted her when she turned 30 years old, at which time she recalled her breakup with her husband Simon Konecki, founder of a charity, from whom she separated in April 2019.

Before her divorce, the artist pointed out that it no longer suited her, she emphasized that she was not unhappy, but she would have been if she had not thought of herself first.

He added that his new very personal album was born in order to answer the questions of his 8-year-old son Angelo about his divorce and the injuries that this separation caused the little boy.

I just felt that I wanted to explain to him, with this album, for when I grow up, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in search of my own happiness, ”explained the 33-year-old singer.

Faced with anxiety, divorce, reconciliation with her father Mark, and her crisis of reaching 30 years of age, the singer announced that her best salvation was sport, of which she became an ad1ct, so practicing two exercises or three times a day managed to shed about 45 kilos.

It was never about losing weight, but about getting strong and getting as far away from the phone as possible every day, “the artist confessed.

It should be noted that the singer maintains constant communication with her followers on various social networks, especially through Instagram where she frequently shares moments of her daily life.

In addition, recently, Adele confessed that her new album will not have to do with her divorce, although little Angelo’s questions were her inspiration for her return to music, however it is more than certain that she will fill us with emotions with this new material.