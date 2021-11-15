Adele lost 45 kilos and it was a powerful reason that drove her | Instagram

Adele left everyone in awe when she debuted a new physique, the “british star“Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, lost 45 kilos and possibly few know the real reason that prompted her to carry out this great transformation.

The singer, Adele, managed to lose more than 45 kilos in two years, much of it was due to the constant physical exercise she underwent to calm her “anxiety attacks”, a disorder that led her to stop at the gym, she would confess in a past interview

I was completely paralyzed and very confused, as I no longer had any control over my body, Adele would reveal to Oprah Winfrey.

It was on an occasion when the famous interpreter of “Set Fire to The Rain“He realized how good he felt after an exercise routine, which also helped to greatly improve his anxiety, which he says disappeared when he was in the gym, with his trainer.

Going to the gym helped keep me in line, shared Tottenham native London.

From that moment, the “singer-songwriter“Adele Laurie, began to make exercise part of her daily routine so the results began to become more evident losing several kilos in two years.

The multi-instrumentalist would have gone through a traumatic process of divorce with Simon Konecki in 2019, what caused those “seizures” which were greatly reduced by opting for a healthier lifestyle, I would describe.

Of course, the positive attitude with which 33-year-old Adele Laurie Blue Adkins approached the situation also played a key factor, the interpreter of “Hello“, admits that” it has always been body positive “:” Positive thinking “” Self-love “and all the philosophy that circulates strongly on the internet, especially to women.

The world’s best-selling music artist, she found a good refuge that also helped her health and feel good about herself.

Now the famous singer and mother of Angelo Adkins Eight-year-old has developed a taste for lifting weights, as well as being a boxing fan. Watch out for a hook from Adele !: “I could m @ t @ rt3”, she would say, laughing.

What is your routine?

The new fitness lifestyle of the recognized with the “Grammy Award for Album of the Year“He shared in October what the key exercises have been, which are divided into three:” Weights in the morning, walking or boxing in the afternoon and cardio at night. ”

Although in the midst of its new image, various speculations that have arisen refer to a supposed “miracle diet”, the so-called “Sirtfood diet” arose among the supposed regimes of Adele Laurie, which has completely denied the versions.