Adele and her new album break pre-sales records | Instagram

The beautiful singer Adele is almost nowhere from releasing her new album “30”, and already breaks records in her perks within the Apple Music platform, something that undoubtedly is something that has impressed everyone, however, many expected new material from the British.

As you may know, Adele’s return after six years of absence with the single “Easy on me“It has been setting records and setting milestones in the two weeks since its launch on October 15, reaching No. 1 on the Hot 100 in its first full week of availability.

It even became the most played song on Spotify in just one day after being released on digital platforms.

However, as the British singer’s forthcoming fourth album announces, 30, which will be released on November 19, is also breaking Apple Music records for pre-additions.

According to a platform representative, Adele’s 30 became the most pre-added album of all time on Apple Music in just the first week the option was found available, also setting the record for the most pre-added numbers. in a single day and setting the all-time record in the shortest time possible.

Notably, the previous record for most pre-adds before an album was released was singer Billie Eilish for her second album Happier Than Ever, which reached just north of 1 million pre-adds.

His new album still has three more weeks to continue racking up pre-additions before it becomes available.

Sadly, Apple declined to share the current number 30 it has reached so far, citing the one-week hint that is still missing before its launch.

According to Apple Music, listeners who pre-add albums listen to those releases an average of 4.2 times more than users who don’t.

While for pop albums, that number increases to 5.6 times during the initial week of an album release.

And two-thirds of users who pre-added an album also return to it within the first week of its release.

In addition to album records, the new song has been making huge strides around the world, reaching No. 1 on the Apple Music Top 100 Daily Charts in 89 countries and 79 cities, and as if that weren’t enough, it also tops the list. the world’s top 100 list every day since its launch.