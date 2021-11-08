Alex Pereira will enter the UFC Octagon for the first time this Saturday to face Andreas Michailidis in New York.

However, most of the pre-fight narrative will focus on the fact that Pereira has two wins over reigning champion Israel Adesanya. The Brazilian downplays it a bit of importance and affirms that if someone has something to think about, it is the champion, not him.

“I’m not worried, man. He’s the one who should be worried, right? He knows my potential and knows that I will rise to the top. When I go somewhere, I do it to become the best, like in kickboxing. I’ll do everything I can to get there, and maybe he won’t even be there when I do. “

Alex Pereira is 3-1 in MMA and 33-7 in kickboxing, with 24 knockouts combined in both sports. Pereira believes that “as things are,” Adesanya will continue to reign over the 185-pound division, which could put “Poatan” on the way to gold.

Look at Glover. He’s a lot more experienced, he’s a complete fighter, I have a lot to learn, but he’s a champion at 42 and he’s hitting younger fighters. I am 34 years old, but I still have a long way to go ”.

Pereira knocked out Adesanya in 2017, a year after winning by decision over ‘The Last Stylebender’ in China. However, Alex doesn’t see much difference in Adesanya’s style between the kickboxing ring and the world of MMA. The difference, Pereira said, “is the way his opponents behave” in front of him. In addition, the Brazilian is not surprised that the champion has refrained from commenting on his arrival at the promoter.

“He won’t speak, will he? He knows my potential, ”said Pereira. “He always posts videos about the fighters he chooses and things like that, but will he talk about me? No way, it won’t. I could be wrong, but he won’t speak because he knows my potential. If he’s going to talk about me, he must say something positive because, I beat him twice, so how can he talk bad about me? And if I go out on Saturday and show something else, how will it make it look? It’s a bit confusing for him. “

If they find themselves in an octagon one day, Pereira doesn’t expect Adesanya to attempt a takedown despite being 0-2 against the Brazilian in kickboxing.

“He can’t bring me down,” Pereira said. “He has adapted his game to fight MMA fighters, but I don’t think he will try takedowns with me. And with the evolution I’m having in grappling, he won’t even think about it. “

Alex Pereira enters the UFC years after GLORY stopped the Brazilian’s negotiations to be in the promoter’s Contender Series. In retrospect, Pereira considers that the path he finally took was the best because he was “not ready” at the time.

“You can win and you can lose, of course, and I have had losses in other sports and even MMA. Now I am ready. I have trained for this and I am entering the UFC through the front door ”.

Being a two-sport knockout artist, “Poatan” would love to score a knockout or submission. But he prefers to go the distance at the Madison Square Garden event.