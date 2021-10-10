Israel Adesanya (20-0), the company’s middleweight champion, moves up through the ranks to face the Pole Jan Blachowicz (27-8) and snatch his light heavyweight belt.

The Nigerian is confident of his mobility and speed, so he does not plan to raise his weight to face the Polish beast. His reflexes and his cons are among his greatest virtues, and he does not want an increase in body mass to affect his plan. His self-confidence is huge.

Adesanya seeks to be a double monarch in the UFC 259 and join the club that they form Conor mcgregor, Henry Cejudo, Amanda nunes and Daniel cormier. You can see it live on DAZN (FREE one month if you sign up now).

His career in MMA is flawless at the moment. Nobody has managed to find the formula to defeat him, and the superiority with which he defeats his rivals is frightening.

Israel Adesanya beat Paulo Costa at UFC 253

Fifteen knockout victories and two defenses of the title in which he has won and convinced, prove that the Nigerian is a fabulous striker. He is 50% effective in hitting and is very accurate. His beginnings in kickboxing were spectacular, and he has had a meteoric rise in the UFC. Since dethroning Whittaker in Australia, he has defended his title against Romero and his arch nemesis Paulo Costa, at which point he challenged Blachowicz in front of the cameras.

Blachowicz, a pylon hammer

The rival of “The last style bender” in Sunday’s co-feature fight, Jan Blachowicz, is a 38-year-old fighter, more experienced and with more fights behind him. He bases his style on a very hard hitting in bursts, which makes him explosive and fearsome at close range.

You will have to watch in your shots the cons of Adesanya, one of the fighters with the best reflexes and variety of blows. The greater wingspan of the Nigerian indicate that while Blachowicz will look for a decisive blow from the beginning, Adesanya will maintain his distances while waiting to enter the Polish guard. As for cardio, the Nigerian has the upper hand due to his extraordinary physical conditions.

Jan Blachowicz, the experienced Polish fighter

Despite being a light heavyweight, Blachowicz has the qualities of many heavyweights, with whom you can not get lost for a moment or connect a winning shot.

It will be his first defense of the title and he also brims with confidence, knowing that defeating the undefeated challenger would be a show of power in full view of the world.

Although he has some fabulous recent statistics (8 wins in his last 9 fights) and is the champion, Blachowicz is not the favorite. That tells us the degree of confidence that Adesanya generates in his fights.

Blachowicz is better at grappling, takedowns or submissions, but his opponent has not suffered much against similar opponents. Neither the Jiu-Jitsu of Paulo Costa nor the fight of the talented Yoel Romero managed to put him in trouble. If the contest remains standing, it seems that only a good right hand from “The polish power” can give him options. That, and that in light heavyweight there are many more options of ending up knocked out than in middleweight bouts.

Power and shock discharge versus technique and accurate cons. We will see who wins in what promises to be an all-out war.

