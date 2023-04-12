Adidas and Disney team up to launch Pinocchio’s Stan Smith sneakers, when will they be available?

One of the great classics of children’s literature, Pinocchio, will have its Adidas shoe model, thanks to the association of the German brand with Disney. The Adidas Stan Smith Pinocchio are expected for 2023, and their first photos have already been published.

Pinocchio is the protagonist of a story created by the Italian Carlo Collodi in 1882. It tells the story of a wooden doll that becomes a person of flesh and blood, after various vicissitudes that teach him the love of work, kindness and love. study.

By 1940, Walt Disney released the animated film version of Pinocchio. The success not only brought more relevance to Disney, but it opened the doors for more films about the character, with many of the elements raised in the original.

Thus, until 2022 two more versions were broadcast, that of Robert Zemeckis and that of Guillermo del Toro, the latter awarded an Oscar for Best Animated Film.

The main characteristics of Adidas Stan Smith Pinocchio shoes

Adidas Stan Smith Pinocchio Sneakers

In the case of the Adidas Stan Smith Pinocchio, the shoes retain their usual shape and construction, but their leather is white and the linings are burnt red.

As a curiosity, instead of the three traditional Adidas stripes, three are sewn, as if they were scars.

While, on the tabs, the right has the face of Stan Smith, but the left has the portrait of Pinocchio.

Adidas Stan Smith Pinocchio Sneakers

Two types of laces also stand out, one white (the main one) and the other burnt red, like the inner skin of the shoes.

The Adidas Stan Smith Pinocchio arrive in the hands of the user in a box stamped with the image of the character made by Disney in 1940. They still do not have a specific release date, but according to Sneaker News “They should be arriving soon on the official Adidas portal, as well as at select retailers.”