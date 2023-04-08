Adidas pays tribute to great New York sports clubs with its new collection

New York is home to great sports clubs, in various disciplines such as baseball, American football, hockey or basketball. Inspired by the city’s heritage and the passion of its fans, Adidas launched a new collection this week, NY.

There are three Adidas Originals models that play with the colors of teams such as the Mets (1986 World Series champions), the Knicks, Islanders, Giants or Rangers. However, due to brand differences, others such as the Yankees, Jets and Nets are out of the tribute.

“The year is 1986”, narrates Adidas in its description. “The New York City sports scene is full of athletic rivalry. Fans showing their team pride are as common as street corner newsstands.”

Bringing that era to life in soft corduroy, rich suede and chunky rubber, these iconic Adidas sneakers take fans straight back into nostalgia.

The Adidas Originals iterations are two styles of The Rivalry Low ’86 and one of The Conductor High. We will describe each one.

The Rivalry Low ’86 comes in two colorways: one predominantly white with orange and blue accents, and the other primarily blue with orange, white, and dark blue accents. The cut of both silhouettes is low.

Fans who own these two models wear the colors of the Mets (baseball), Islanders (hockey) and Knicks (basketball).

In the case of Conductor High, his combination is white with royal blue and college red, which is based on teams like the Giants (football) and Rangers (hockey). The cut of the shoes is high.

All the shoes have a personalized retro NY logo (acronym for New York), both on the heel and on the tongue, embroidered in the manner of a jersey.

The models are available from April 3 both on the official page from Adidas as well as at select retailers: the Rivalry retails for $110, while the Conductor is $130.