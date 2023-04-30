Adidas Ultraboost Light: style, elegance and technology in one shoe

On the official Adidas website, the Ultraboost Light is presented as “the lightest Ultraboost we’ve ever created”. Its design and above all the selection of its materials make this possible. And the Boost foam has a lot to do with it.

The magic is in the Light BOOST midsole, a new generation of adidas BOOST. Its unique molecular design makes BOOST foam the lightest. With hundreds of power-packed BOOST pods and the ultimate in cushioning and comfort, some feet really can have it all. This material allows this shoe to be 30% lighter.

This shoe is a contribution to the environment. Constructed from recycled materials, the Ultraboost Light uses Primeknit+ FORGED technology for a comfortable, sock-like fit that won’t slip.

In fact, despite the fact that it has traditional laces, these are almost put on as an ornament, because the direct fit of the shoe is perfect, and even if the laces come untied, it will not come off your foot.

The lightweight sole with Continental™ Rubber compound offers excellent grip and a more comfortable tread on all types of surfaces.

It is having all the power of the wheels at your feet. We had already experienced something similar when trying Adidas Terrex, and the result is impressive. All-terrain shoes. The Continental™ Rubber sole allows you to obtain extraordinary grip on wet and dry terrain.

The details that transform it into a perfect shoe

These Adidas Ultraboost Light are by far one of the best and most comfortable models we’ve tested in recent months. And it is that beyond its perfect fit technology, its ecological materials and its all-terrain sole, it has a perfect balance.

First, being entirely black, it can accompany you both in your day-to-day life and on more formal occasions. It has a classic fit, lace-up system, adidas PRIMEKNIT+ fabric exterior, textile inner lining, Linear Energy Push system, Light BOOST technology. And more.

Its weight in, for example, a CHI 38.5 size is just 262 grams. Green data? The exterior contains a minimum of 50% recycled content, which means a minimum of 10% fewer emissions per pair compared to its previous version.

