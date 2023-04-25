Adidas was inspired by marijuana to launch these curious sneakers

Adidas joins the celebration of the marijuana day with a curious model: the Adidas Campus 80s Crop. These shoes were launched on April 20, when the legalization in California, which occurred in 1996, is celebrated.

Every April 20th the day of this plant is celebrated. The origins of the date are found in the city of the North American West: a group of young people, “Los Waldo”, met to smoke after school at 4:20 pm, which became known as April 4 – 20 – 20 in Anglo-Saxon culture.

Adidas Campus 80s Crop Shoes inspired by marijuana.

The promoters of the legalization campaigns assumed the figure as a flag of their cause, not only in the United States, but internationally. Since then, there are several North American states that have legalized its consumption, be it for recreational or medicinal use.

The curious presentation of the Adidas Campus 80s Crop, evoking marijuana

The Adidas Campus 80s Crop come in a curious presentation. It has a brown paper exterior, evoking images of marijuana wrappers. When you tear it off, the actual construction of the iteration remains, made of suede with a green color… like the sole.

The brand with the three stripes describes the shoes: “The Adidas Campus 80s have long been a figure in different subcultures. Basketball. Skate. Music. Fashion”.

It features a lace-up closure, a furry suede upper with removable lining, a leather lining and a rubber sole characteristic of the Adidas Campus 80s.

“While this version stays true to those roots, it also shakes things up a bit with a shaggy suede upper and removable sheer overlay. The iconic 3 toothed strips remain the same ”, emphasizes the company on its website.

These shoes are available on the official website of Adidas, and sell for a price of $110.