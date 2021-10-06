10/06/2021

On at 19:22 CEST

Joel xaubet

The French central, Adil Rami, has faced thirteen times Leo Messi, already out wearing the Valencia or Sevilla shirt, and he has never managed to win the game. The current central of the Troyes he has reaped three draws and nine defeats when he has seen the faces with the one that was 10 of the Barça. Now, 35 years old and in the French league, he will seek his first triumph in his private game with the Argentine.

In an interview with the Ligue 1 website, the 35-year-old central defender assured that it is easier to defend Messi: “Now has a role of passer, we can wait for it, I don’t think I can do the slalom I did before“.

When remembering their matches in Spain, Rami tells how strong and fast he was: “He was always at my back, offside, came back slowly and started again, it was incredible.”

Happy to see Mbappé at PSG

When asked by Mbappe, Rami has shown happy that he stayed in paris. The French defender is an admirer of Kylian and believes that being with Messi will help him: “I’m glad he stayed at PSG because Messi is going to treat him. I want him to win the Ballon d’Or.” In addition, the former Sevilla player believes that if Mbappé understands with Messi they will do a lot of damage to their rivals. “Messi will know how to dose it and pass the ball to him at the right time.”

Adil Rami is defending the Troyes shirt, which occupies the 17th position, on the edge of the places of descent and they will seek to reverse the situation in their next game against Nice on Sunday 17.