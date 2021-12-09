Updated Thursday, 9 December 2021 – 01:12

A familiar face to those who were clients of the Bulli It parades through the hall of a restaurant condemned to close on March 9, 2022, located almost at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. Pol Perell He began working as a teenager in the most influential business of the contemporary era of gastronomy. ‘Hoy’, accompanies Albert Adri in Paris at the start of an extraordinary project: ADMO is the ephemeral space created by Alain ducasse and Albert adri in Paris, with the complicity of Dom prignon and with the challenge of “re-evolving the idea of ​​European haute cuisine”. It started on November 9 and will last only 100 days. With this rare project, they are making history.

Although of different generations (Ducasse, 1956; Adri, 1969) and almost divergent culinary styles, both could be classified among the most influential in the global culinary scene. “The strange couple”, self-defines the youngest of the Adri, who has suffered “very closely” the effects of the pandemic, with the goodbye to elBarri, his alliance with Iglesias brothers (owners of Ras from Galicia). With Enigma as its only own restaurant – it could reopen in 2022 – and with international projects such as the London one Cakes & Bubbles, Albert Adri had been immersed in R&D for brands for a year and a half (Lays, Nougat Vicens-Xoxolata Jolonch, Europastry or Bacardi). Until Ducasse, who at the end of June left Athne Square (a luxury hotel where one of his triestrellados was located) due to the end of his contract, he appeared shortly before the summer to make a proposal: “Do you want to have fun?”

From there came ADMO. The announcement in early August -va Instagram– of the temporary alliance Ducasse-Adri it was the starting gun for three months of hectic work. Online and face-to-face meetings took place in Paris and Barcelona, ​​in addition to a key piece: Romain Meder, Ducasse’s right hand man, who has landed this pop-up with constant contact with Adri and the support of Jessica Pralpato, Best Pastry Chef in the World in 2019.

In search of headquarters. First step? Deciding the location, a task assumed by the Ducasse business group, which brings together three dozen restaurants in a dozen countries, which with almost 20 stars award the world record of Michelin stars to the chef who was the only survivor of a plane accident in 1984 The Ducasse team found the space: Les Ombres, restaurant in the Muse du Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac -created in 2006 by the former president of the French Republic-. Its glass dome overlooking the Eiffel Tower seemed the ideal space to experience “the creation of a European cuisine. It means breaking a tab, opening the mind and borders. It is a new step in gastronomy”, argues Alain Ducasse.

In ADMO’s business plan, its own name was included: an acronym formed by the initials of the surnames of Adri, Ducasse and Meder, with the addition of the ‘o’ for Les Ombres.

Next step: what was going to be fed in ADMO? “At the beginning, we almost blocked ourselves mentally. We were building ADMO like an onion, that is, layer by layer. It is a group collaboration, in which it is implantable that each one should do their own thing. Egos cannot matter. We have reflected on how and what to cook and about the liturgy to serve the menu, born from the idea of ​​creating a single kitchen by doing collective work, this is ‘just’ an experiment “, says Adri.

With many Ducasse suppliers as allies, ADMO has created a collection of new dishes, which are neither 100% Ducasse nor 100% Adri, but joint creations combining the Naturalit philosophy of the French (linked to the frrea defense of the seasonal product) with the creative genius of the Spaniard. “I come to cook at Alain’s house; I must adapt to his customs and norms. We are one in this project. I had to learn his philosophy and Romain’s way of working. It has not been so much to focus on recipes, but to put philosophers together”, he says Adri. An example: Mole, cauliflower and monkfish liver, whose base sauce comes from the mole from Hoja Santa (which was elBarri’s Mexican restaurant) that Meder revisited with the vision of a game sauce. “There is 50% of each in the recipe which, in the end, is three times better,” they say.

This experiment reaches the customer in the form of 7-course tasting menu, plus appetizers, priced at 380 euros (without drinks). At noon – under a very Parisian formula – a shorter menu is dispatched (5 recipes, 200 euros). They are cheaper prices than those of haute cuisine in Paris.

Full tables

If Ducasse is a kind of godfather who gives the ok or destroys ADMO’s dishes, there has been another key piece: Vincent Chaperon, Chef de Cave de Dom Prignon, a French maison without which this “ephemeral and experimental project” would probably not have succeeded. “Vincent is the person who has tested our menu the most and has helped us the most to make it round,” says Albert Adri. Dom Prignon (whose president and CEO is the Spanish Berta de Pablos-Barbier) has taken the opportunity to launch its Ros Vintage 2008, “a champagne as peculiar as this project”, says Chaperon.

With its tables almost full, ADMO serves 65 diners at noon and 85 at night. It has a team of about 60 professionals (the waiters do a single service), contributed by Ducasse or Adri -and others from the Les Ombres staff-. “Alain has a team that is a Ferrari “, says the Catalan, who used his squire for the opening: Pol Perell, Ferran Centelles (He was a sommelier at elBulli), Tristan Lopez Steward (cook turned assistant) and some of Los Wolves, your core of trust in elBarri. Among them, the young Rubn Gonzlez Zubiri and Patricia lugo they did not hesitate to leave a few days Hamabi (his business opened a year ago in Pamplona) to support his former boss in activating ADMO.

