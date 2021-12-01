Related news

Young people are getting into social networks more and more early, and therefore are also exposed to violence online, including gender violence in the case of girls. A type of violence that is more widespread in the virtual world than you might think. And it is that 42.6% of preadolescents and adolescents perceive a “high and very high” level of gender violence on the internet.

This is shown by a study on Specific gender violence against adolescents in the digital environment prepared by the Chair of Digital Communication in Childhood and Adolescence of the Complutense University of Madrid, with the collaboration of Plan International Spain. To reach this conclusion, 1,304 girls and adolescents between the ages of 10 and 18 were interviewed within the framework of the European project SIC-Spain Safer Internet Center Spain led by INCIBE, through Internet Segura for Kids (IS4K), the Security Center on the Internet for minors in Spain.

According to data from the study, which was presented this Tuesday, 66.8% of preteens and adolescents regularly use social networks. Data that increases with age, since only 23.2% among 10-year-old girls use them, compared to 75.9% among 17-year-old adolescents. Something similar happens with the use of the smartphone: 41.2% of 10-year-old girls use it frequently compared to 88.5% of adolescents.

In both groups, the digital services most used with instant messaging applications (24% use WhatsApp) and social networks. The favorites are TikTok, used by 23%, followed by Instagram (20%) and YouTube (17%). In this sense, 52% follow influencer channels on social networks on a daily basis.

Gender violence on the Internet

Regarding the perception of gender violence on the Internet, 42.6% of preadolescents and adolescents claim to perceive a high and very high level. Within this, the type of unpleasant experiences related to gender violence varies according to the age of the users.

However, the insults and offenses, which 29.5% of those surveyed suffered, and specifically those related to the physical (7.2%). Then there is the bullying (11.8%), the sextortion (blackmail that occurs when they threaten to share intimate sexual content) or the harassment by ex-partners.

63% of preadolescents and adolescents say they know what to do if they feel threatened or harassed on social networks. Specific, 75.6% would go to their relatives, 8.9% would report to the police and only 5% say they know organizations and helplines.

The causes

Among the causes of gender violence on the Internet pointed out by the study participants, machismo, roles and social stereotypes stand out. In this sense, the study demonstrates the impact of these sexual stereotypes that are disseminated on social networks about adolescents around the image of women, the importance of the physical, the duty to be and gender roles. Hence, the culture of the image leads adolescents to an expression and publication of an ideal of a woman in order to be accepted among their peers.

75% of those surveyed defend the need to have legal and regulatory solutions to violence against girls on social media. In addition, 81.4% of preadolescents and adolescents consider it very important to know how to use the reporting and blocking tools available on social networks. Public exposure and lack of privacy on social media represents one of the main concerns among adolescent girls. In fact, 60% of those surveyed are concerned about the data that is published on the Internet.

The adolescents affirm that there is a general sensation of impunity on the part of those who exercise cyber violence on the Internet, increased by the use of anonymous profiles on social networks and by the design of digital products and services, where they affirm losing control of the information personal. For this reason, more information is requested on criminal responsibilities and more information on complaint mechanisms.

Regarding the measures to mitigate gender violence on the Internet, they propose the achievement of a social conscience based on collaboration and communication to promote assertiveness and empowerment to make visible, vindicate and denounce the situations of violence to which they are exposed because of their gender. On the other hand, the study highlights that this climate should be accompanied by learning the safe use of social networks where trust and support is promoted so that adolescents go to adults in situations of gender violence.

