12/11/2021

On at 21:25 CET

The Barça has defeated this Saturday by 5-3 to a Cordoba Patrimony of the Humanity very responsive with the double-scorer Adolfo and a great Dyego (one goal and two assists) to stay ahead of the standings alone with 28 points after linking nine wins and one tied.

PUB

COR

BARÇA, 5

(2 + 3): Miquel Feixas (p.), André Coelho, Matheus (1), Dyego (1), Ferrao -five starting-, Marcenio, Adolfo (2), Esquerdinha, Pito, Carlos Ortiz and Sergio Lozano.

CORDOBA PATRIMONIO, 3

(2 + 1): Prieto (p.), Pablo del Moral, Miguelín, Alex Viana, Shimizu (1) -starting five-, Caio (1), Saura, Ricardo, Zequi, Ismael and Lucas Perin (1).

REFEREES

Carreira Romero and Ferrero Carballal (Galicians). They showed a yellow card to the locals Carlos Ortiz (8:51) and Dyego (9:41); and visitors Zequi (10:12), Pablo del Moral (11:19) and Lucas Perin (16:35).

GOALS

0-1, Shimizu (1:13); 1-1, Matheus (1:28); 2-1, Adolfo (5:11); 2-2, Caio (13:38); 3-2, Adolfo (23:54); 4-2, Zequi, own goal (33:07); 4-3, Lucas Perin (34:36); 5-3, Dyego (38:15)

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 11th round of the men’s futsal First Division, played before 1,742 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

Very tired because of a calendar that borders on the criminal and on the eve of a new ‘FIFA date’ that will only leave Miquel Feixas, Esquerdinha and the injured Bernat Povill in Barcelona, the azulgranas faced the crash three days after drawing at the Palau against Inter (3-3), thus breaking a streak of 14 wins in a row in all competitions.

In front was the great feeling of the championship, a Cordoba painting that arrived in a brand new fifth square with serious options to play the Spanish Cup and increasingly away from the relegation places with which he has flirted in the last two seasons, the only ones in the club’s history in the First Division.

Barça started very strong with three clear arrivals including a shot at the crossbar by Ferrao, but on the first occasion away Shimizu took advantage of an error by André Coelho to sign the 0-1 at 73 seconds in what was his seventh league goal.

Adolfo tries to control the ball against Miguelín

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

The local reaction was overwhelming and just 15 seconds later a great parallel from Dyego allowed Matheus to confirm his excellent moment with the 1-1. And when passing by the 5 ‘, The one from Palmitos provided a perfect pass for Adolfo to score 2-1 on goal … and he has already been 10 in this tournament.

The match was balanced and Miguelín tested Feixas in the middle of the first act. What a joy to see the legendary former ElPozo player recovered after an ordeal of injuries! It was a warning of what would come in 14 ‘, with a local defensive oversight that Caio took advantage of to establish the 2-2 in a quick transition.

From there, two plays could unbalance the scoreboard. Zequi knocked down Pito in the 16 ‘when the visitors had five fouls, but the referees became the Swedes. What good is this threat if the referees swallow the whistle before signaling the sixth day yes and day too? And on the brink of intermission, Feixas stopped at Shimizu’s shot.

Sergio Lozano appeared for the first time as a starter in the resumption and it did not take long to test Prieto. Pito was also able to score in the 23rd minute and finally Adolfo scored the 3-2 a minute later to complete a new ‘double’ after a great recovery from Ferrao and go to 11, one less than the Brazilian and two from Drahovsky (Industrias Santa Coloma).

Adolfo tries to control the ball against Miguelín

| VALENTÍ ENRICH

The one from Chapecó was able to score twice and the referees did not signal a possible penalty on Matheus, who continued to amaze. And in the best minutes of Barça, an own goal by Zequi when trying to prevent Esquerdinha from scoring made it 4-2 at 33 ‘.

The green and white team did not give up and Perin closed the gap the next minute after a rebound from Feixas, who alternated large saves with some disconnection. Sergio Lozano and Ferrao had no luck on a pair of cons and Josan González resorted to attack with five. There A great delivery from the homegrown goal allowed Dyego to add the final 5-3 to his two assists.