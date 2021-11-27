It was in 2001 when Adamari Lopez debuted in the soap operas of Televisa in the melodrama “Friends and rivals”, Alongside Angelica Vale, Ludwika Paleta and Michelle Vieth, what she would never imagine is that this would only be the beginning of a successful career.

After several successes on Mexican TV, the Puerto Rican decided to emigrate to the United States and today she is one of the most beloved presenters on Telemundo, but despite the affection of her audience, Adamari has not had much luck in love.

Related news

It should be noted that being single has done him quite well because he is in one of his best facets, love has not been his best ally and these men have stolen the actress’s heart at some point.

The actress has become highly sought after since the separation of her father from her daughter. Photo: IG / adamarilopez

Jorge Castro

At 22 years of age, the actress met her first love, and it is the Puerto Rican actor, Jorge Castro, as the two had a fleeting romance in 1993.

It was during the filming of the telenovela “Tres Destinations”, the Telemundo melodrama starring Osvaldo Ríos and Alejandra Maldonado, where love arose between them, but in the long run it didn’t work out and they decided to end.

The actor was the first love of the Puerto Rican driver. Photo: Twitter.

Marco Antonio Regil

Already in Mexico and in her beginnings as an actress, Adamari gave herself a new opportunity in love with the Mexican presenter, Marco Antonio Regil in 1997, and they immediately became the ideal couple.

The driver has established himself as the favorite of his ex-boyfriends. Photo: IG / marcoantonioregil

But the presenter’s jealousy could not be hidden, so they decided to end and it was not until 2018 that they met again and told the true reasons for their separation.

Mauritius Islands

Although their relationship was never made official, Mauricio Islas and the “Chaparrita de oro” met in 1997, when he was one of Televisa’s most sought-after gallants, but their work commitments affected their courtship and they decided to separate.

The actor and the host met more than 20 years ago. Photo: IG /

Mauritius

Luis Fonsi

Right at the peak of his career, Adamari and Fonsi met in Mexico, when she was recording “Amigas y Rivales” and he was promoting her album “Eterno”.

The love was given immediately and they decided to get married on June 3, 2006, just a year after the presenter confirmed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Ada and Fonsi were married for three years. Photo: IG / luisfonsi

The singer was in the most difficult moments of the actress, but three years later they announced to the world their separation in the middle of a series of scandals that pointed to verbal violence on the part of the interpreter.

Angel Viera

After her illness and the end of her marriage, the actress decided to give herself a new chance in love with the Puerto Rican actor in 2010, but the courtship did not last but they both remember very good times together.

The actor was very supportive of the star. Photo: Twitter.

Andres Lopez Lopez

Shortly before meeting her daughter’s father, the Telemundo host had a fleeting and controversial affair with the author of “El cartel de los sapos” in 2011, as the author never had the approval of Adamari’s father, due to his past ties to drug trafficking.

The author was always highly regarded by the López family. Photo: Twitter.

Toni Costa

True love came that same year, when the Spanish dancer Toni Costa held Adamari’s heart by participating together in “Mira Quien Baila”, and in 2015 they welcomed their daughter Alaïa.

The Spaniard was younger than her and they have a good relationship despite the separation. Photo: IG / tonicosta

After 11 years together and a commitment that almost takes them to the altar, the couple announced their final separation in May 2021 without a possible reconciliation, as they assure that they have a cordial relationship for the good of their daughter.

Christian of the Fountain

The actor is part of the jury of “Así se baila” next to Mariana Seoane and Adamari López, and they have appeared together on social networks, for which several Internet users have identified him as the actress’s new boyfriend.

His co-worker is just a good friend of the actress. Photo: IG / iamdelafuente

However, everything has remained in mere rumors, as they have been the ones who have confessed that they are very good friends.

Adrian di Monte

Just in the heat of singleness and less than a year after her separation, the Telemundo host has been romantically related to the Cuban actor and dancer, Adrián di Monte.

And it is that both are leaving a relationship, and it seems that they have understood each other quite well, but it was the Cuban who revealed that she is a good work colleague and a friend of his ex-wife, so nothing could happen among them.

The Cuban has been the last love rumor of the actress. Photo: IG / adrian_dimont

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE