Adrián Di Monte reveals if he has a relationship with Adamari López

As you may remember, the famous conductive and the handsome actor They are currently participating in the Telemundo reality show Así se baila and in recent weeks there have been rumors of a relationship between them.

And it is that since last week it transpired in several television programs, and some internet portals, that he was cooking a new sentimental relationship in the reality show ‘Así se baila’.

Said romance would be between Adamari López, who for several years has become the darling of the Telemundo television station, and the actor Adrián Di Monte, and it is that as you can remember, currently both are single.

And although both celebrities have not given any statement, currently the Cuban actor is in Miami, Florida, and in a very chivalrous and respectful way he clarified this rumor.

Adrián di Monte assures that, although Adamari is a beautiful and extremely talented woman, between them there is only respect and an excellent working relationship.

In addition, the actress and Sandra Itzel, the actor’s former partner, are very good friends, which would completely rule out a possible relationship between the two, since the separation between the couple of actors is very recent.

And as if that were not enough, both Adrián Di Monte and Adamari López have made it clear that they are not, for now, looking to formalize a relationship with a new partner.

This is how the Cuban actor completely ruled out, and outright, that there is something more than a beautiful friendship between them.

On the other hand, 10 years ago Adamari López and Toni Costa fell in love on the track of ‘Mira Quien Baila’, after sharing a passionate tango, and although now the couple is no longer together, they starred in a beautiful love story.

Now, celebrities could relive this memory, since now that Adamari is a judge of the Telemundo reality show, ‘Así se Baila’, the television station would have planned that the now ex-partner will share the dance floor again.

As they indicate, Telemundo has a strategy to gain ratings from its competition: bringing celebrities together the way they started their love story, dancing.

Everything seems to indicate that Adamari will receive his ex on the track on Sunday of the final of ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’, a program that competes directly with his and although there is still nothing confirmed, people from the production revealed that this week they already started with the essays.