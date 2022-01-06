On September 4, 2021, one of the most important careers of one of the best Mexican players in history was closed, which is that of Adrián González, a player who, despite being the son of Mexicans born in the United States, always He had the flag of Mexico tattooed on his heart.

González, who was drafted since 2000 by the Miami Marlins, but who made his debut until 2004 to play with the Texas Rangers, did not stop being a major league until 2018, where for 14 seasons he demonstrated nothing more than great power and great bat.

Among the most important achievements for the “Titan” is the total number of hits connected in his entire career in MLB, which was 2,050 hits to be the most successful Mexican in this area, in addition to his 317 home runs that put him only behind Vinny Castilla who has 320.

Among Adrián’s more achievements are five appearances in the MLB All-Star Game, in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2015; He was also a four-time winner of the Gold Glove and twice the Silver Bat. As if that were not enough, González is the Mexican with the most RBIs in history with 1,202.

In addition to his great work in the Major Leagues, the “Titan” had great moments playing for and in Mexico, where he played four World Baseball Classics (2006, 2009, 2013, 2017), a Caribbean Series and an Olympic Games (Tokyo 2020).

Finally, González played his final season with the new expansion team of the Mexican Baseball League, the Mariachis de Guadalajara, which he helped reach the final of the northern part of the LBM in his first season of existence.

Here are his best moments:

WHAT IT ALL STARTED WITH, "TITÁN" CONNECTING HIS FIRST HR IN HIS CAREER WITH THE RANGERS:

ADRIÁN GONZÁLEZ CONNECTED HIS HIT 2000, BECOMING THE ONLY MEXICAN TO REACH THIS BRAND:

GONZÁLEZ CONNECTING HIS FIRST CAUDRANGULAR WITH THE DODGERS ON HIS FIRST TURN AT BATTING:

TITAN CONNECTING HIS FIRST HR WITH THE METS, WHICH WAS A GRAND SLAM:

Adrian Gonzalez's first home run with the #Mets: a grand slam on Sunday Night Baseball.

TITAN CONNECTING A BAMBINAZO IN THE 2013 WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC AGAINST AR DICKEY. MEXICO WON THAT MATCH 5-2 AGAINST THE UNITED STATES:

NIGHT OF THREE ROLLS IN THE 2009 CARIBBEAN SERIES FOR GONZÁLEZ AGAINST THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC:

GAME OF 3 QUADRANGULARS IN A GAME OF 4 HITS AGAINST THE PARENTS OF SAN DIEGO, HIS EXTEAM:

THE FIRST QUADRANGULAR OF ADRIÁN AS MARIACHI:

Adrián González connected his first HR with the Mariachis de Guadalajara in the @LigaMexBeis

