11/24/2021 at 2:19 PM CET

.

Adriana Cerezo, champion of Europe and Olympic runner-up, is the main Spanish asset to medal in the World championship women’s taekwondo that begins this Thursday in Riad (Saudi Arabia) and to which Spain He goes with nine competitors.

The Madrid athlete (-49 kilos) will try to end an unforgettable year with a new medal. In addition to Cherry, the Galician Tania Maria Castiñeira (+73 kilos), European champion sub’21, and the Sevillian Bethlehem Moran (+73 kilos), bronze in the past EuropeanThey also aspire to enter the title fight.

Adriana Cerezo on the Plane heading to the Women’s World Championship in Ara … https://t.co/R6FGcCPSDB via @YouTube – RFET Taekwondo (@TAEKWONDORFET) November 23, 2021

Jone magdaleno (-62 kilos), Cecilia Castro (-67 kilos) and Alma Maria Pérez (-53 kilos), fifth in their respective categories in the European past, and Maria Jimenez (-57 kilos), Ana Jimenez (-46 kilos) and Marta Calvo (-62 kilos) complete the Spanish expedition, together with the federation technician Toni Toledo.

The world, the first major international taekwondo event organized in Saudi Arabia, will have more than 170 competitors from 36 federations, as well as representatives of the refugee team.

Among the participants are 20 athletes who were in the past Tokyo Gameslike the silver medalists Lauren williams and Tatian minina, or the bronzes Tijana Bogdanovi, Ruth Gbagbi and Bianca Walkden.

Athletes who achieve the gold medal in the World Cup will add 40.0 classification points. The second and third classified in each of the categories will add 24 and 14.4 points, respectively, in the international ranking.