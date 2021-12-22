12/21/2021 at 20:00 CET

Adriana Cerezo She is a precocious Spanish taekwondo talent and also its youngest and best ambassador. In the last Olympic Games in Tokyo, he stood in the grand final after eliminating some of the big favorites and won silver in the -49 kg category. with only 17 years. Without ever neglecting her studies (she has just passed selectivity with flying colors and dreams of being a biologist), the Madrilenian has worked very hard to reach the top. And without ever losing his characteristic smile.

At the rhythm of vertigo

Encouraged by her grandfather, who was the one who enrolled her in a gym to start taekwondo at the age of four, Adriana has been overcoming challenges in a hurry until reaching Olympic success while still a minor. In 2020 he debuted in the absolute category; in April 2021 she was crowned European champion in Sofia and in May she had to get her ticket to Tokyo in the pre-Olympic. The previous step to an appointment that consecrated it internationally.

In his debut, he defeated the Serbian Tijana Bogdanovic, number two in the world and silver in Rio 2016, to later do the same with the Chinese legend Jingyu wu, gold in Beijing 2008 and London 2012. In the semifinals, his ‘victim’ was the Turkish Rukiye Yildirim, securing a historic medal for the Spanish delegation. Certified silver, thai Panipak Wongpattanakit, number one in the world, ended the dream of Adriana and deprived her of the gold. But the young woman from Madrid has a brilliant career ahead of her and with it, new opportunities in future Games.

That girl who grew up watching movies of Jackie Chan or Bruce Lee Today he is a star, with innate qualities for taekwondo, an overwhelming personality and an undeniable charisma.