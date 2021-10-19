The trilogy of The Lord of the rings It is one of the masterpieces of the seventh art and there is no one who can deny it. The actors who got involved are largely remembered for their Middle-earth characters and they all feel completely lucky to have been a part of the adventure; Adrien Brody would have liked to be one of them. Through a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the star of El Pianista – 96% confess that they refused to participate in the Peter Jackson films and now regret it quite a bit.

The famous War of the Ring written by JRR Tolkien in his epic fantasy novel was moved by Jackson to the big screen, winning numerous awards around the world and going down in history for delivering the most spectacular journey of its genre. The director approached Brody to offer him a role, however, the actor admits not having understood the play, so he declined. More than twenty years later, Adrien has mixed thoughts about his decision.

I, somehow, did not understand it. I don’t know what role he would have been suitable for, but he was a hobbit-like character. I was looking for something else. I remember going to see The Lord of the Rings at the movies with an ex-girlfriend. And she turned to me and said, ‘Did you reject The Lord of the Rings ?!’ I remember feeling very stupid. But I don’t think I would have gotten the role of Jack in [King Kong] of Peter.

But Adrien was not left with the desire to work with Peter jackson and a couple of years later we saw him star in King Kong (2005) – 84%, appreciating having had the opportunity to participate in such a great production that it is still remembered in the present time (although not as much as Lord of the rings, in short): “We had a premiere in Times Square. The mayor was there and introduced us to the city. It was a big thing. My face was immortalized in a cup of McDonald’s soda. When does that happen to someone? “

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91% turn two decades this 2021, and although Cinépolis has already offered special exhibitions of the trilogy, perhaps by the end of the year other events related to the films will surprise us. To date, there is no fantasy adventure that has been able to surpass that of Frodo on the big screen, some think that it will never come, but only time will give us new candidates; Game of Thrones – 59% failed the test, but there are many other literary sagas in the genre worthy of adaptation.

On the other hand, on September 2, 2022 the series of The Lord of the rings Developed by Amazon Studios, a blockbuster more expensive than Game of Thrones that aspires to be as great as the Jackson movies, will it be able to do it? Some have full confidence in tomorrow, others are terrified that the company will ruin Tolkien’s legacy, nothing is certain. The first official image was released in early August and it drove social media crazy with a wonderful display of Tirion, the magnificent elven city of Valinor set against the backdrop of the Two Trees created by Yavanna. The material also shows us what appears to be an elven figure whose identity could be that of Finrod Felagund, the high king who made the first contact with men in Beleriand. This series has the eyes of the world on top and fans of Tolkien they hope it will become the best of television next year.

