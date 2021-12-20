The New York City Council presidency is the second highest office in the municipal government after the Mayor, and that is why there were several councilors who fought side by side to become the next leader of the legislative body, including Hispanics Francisco Moya and Carlina Rivera. But just two weeks before the internal vote takes place, it is already known that it will be the Queens Councilor Adrienne Adams the winner of that contest.

And this way I know will make history on the Council, having for the first time an African American as a leader.

Last weekend it was announced that Adams has the assured support of at least 33 councilors, a great majority of the 51 that make up that legislative body. The internal vote will take place in the first week of January and in this way the successor of current president Corey Johnson will be chosen.

“It is an honor for me to have gained the support and trust of my colleagues to be their president. Our coalition reflects the best of our city. We are ready to come together to solve the enormous challenges we face to not only recover from COVID, but also to build a better and fairer city that works for all, ”Admas said in a statement.

But despite her great support among her colleagues, Adams apparently was not the favorite of Mayor-elect Eric Adams, with whom she shares the last name for not some political stances.

Last week several local media reported that the next Mayor had endorsed Moya, which was criticized by some councilors who accused him of trying to interfere in the next election. And in what appeared to be a response to those criticisms, Eric Adams made public support for Adrienne by posting this message on his Twitter account: “After weeks of hearing from the next councilors and leaders of whom I believe in all of New York, I am convinced that Adrienne Adamás is the best option to lead our City Council forward, and I believe that you have all the support for this. “

Beat half a dozen rivals

Despite the intense campaign that more than half a dozen councilors had been doing to achieve the maximum position, including three Hispanics, Adrienne managed to win the majority of the support, mainly due to the support she received from the unions 32BJ and DC37, from local leaders of the Democratic Party of Queens and The Bronx, a coalition of progressive legislators and in addition to former rivals for that position who in the end decided to withdraw from the race.

The Queens councilwoman will join a select group of women who already made history when they became City Council presidents: one of them was Christine quinn who was the first women to take office, and besides being openly gay, and then Melissa Mark-Viverito, who was the first Latina to reach the high position.

Just last Thursday, both Adams and Moya had declared themselves winners at the same time of the contest to lead the Council, indicating that each had the support of 26 councilors, a division of votes that seemed impossible, since there are only 51 councilors , and therefore that figure did not add up. However, by Friday the numbers began to favor the Queens councilor and the Hispanic threw in the towel.

“I am proud to have brought together a broad coalition of leaders from all corners of the city in support of my campaign to be the next president,” Moya said in a statement, adding that, however, “at this point it is clear that not I have a clear path to victory ”.

Another Hispanic who sounded strong was the Manhattan Councilor Carlina Rivera, who currently holds the position of president of the Hospital Committee.

The role of President of the Council is of great power, since this is in charge of appointing all the members of the different committees in that body.