With the arrival of the cold, safety at the wheel must be paramount. Winter tires can help us maintain the proper precautions so that we get home safely.

In cold weather driving can become a problem. The ice sheets that can form on the road due to rainfall and low temperatures can be dangerous, not to mention situations with hail or snow.

Therefore, it is highly advisable to use all the necessary measures so that our vehicles have good stability.

Carrying winter tires could be what helps us on our travels for the remainder of the year and early next year. Let’s see what its main advantages are.

Advantages of winter tires

These types of wheels contain more rubber, which prevents them from losing flexibility at low temperatures. This makes its grip improve, obtaining a greater grip in our driving. Its highest performance occurs when we are below 7 degrees Celsius.

They also have some blades in the tread that help us evacuate water. This comes in handy in times of rain and can prevent aquaplaning effect. These small grooves adhere better to snow and ice, which is essential in very cold areas.

Speaking of the tread, its tread is deeper. This difference with the rest of tires enables them to fill with snow and thus hold on better to snowy areas. Snow on the road and snow in the wheel grooves will compact, improving traction.

They can be used throughout the winter season and as the colder months pass we will have to change them to take advantage of them again in the next era. Perhaps that is their biggest drawback, since we need space to store them.

Should I put them in my vehicle?

It will depend on the area where you live. If you live in the north and central area of ​​the peninsulaIn winter, it is very possible that you will face situations of cold, rain, snow and dangerous roads. In this case, we advise you to put them because may be safer for driving.

In case you belong to a warmer place or has a milder climate (islands and coastal areas) you may not need them. That does not mean that you carry everything you need for extreme cases, you never know where the road can take us.