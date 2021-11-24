EDUARDO FERNNDEZ

“The unjustified limitations proposed by the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzn, go against the competitiveness of companies,” warn the large advertisers in Spain.

Blow on the table of the sector of the publicity before the policies of the Government. The Spanish brands of advertisers have sent a face to the president, Pedro Sánchez, to show him “their great concern about the attacks that the sector is suffering.” The warning comes after the initiative of the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzn, to limit the advertising of food products to the child population and also after the restrictions included in the draft of the Audiovisual Communication Law.

The sector, through the Spanish Association of Advertisers (aea), which groups together the entire advertising sector in Spain, has launched the Publicidad, S! Platform to highlight “the serious consequences for the advertising sector” of these measures. that impact “one of the engines of the Spanish economy” precisely “at a critical moment due to the serious consequences that, in economic terms, the pandemic has caused.”

In addition to the brands of advertisers, the media and advertising agencies participate in this initiative; they all criticize “The unjustified limitations proposed by the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzn, go against the competitiveness of companies. This fact, together with the restrictions that will also be included in the future Audiovisual Communication Law, hinder the digital transformation by establishing regulatory barriers for the development of advertising also in digital audiovisual channels, adopting measures that keep advertising away from its environment. and they make it lose the ability to compete as a sector and as a country. “

This sector generates a business in Spain of more than 18,000 million euros, which represents 3.5% of the entire service sector in the country, and almost 100,000 jobs. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, 42,971 companies are part of this industry.

The signatories of the letter also recall that a few months ago they already presented a manifesto in which they made themselves available to the Government to open a dialogue about any normative growth: “Unfortunately this is notConsequently, advertisers again ask the Executive to create a workspace “that allows jobs to be maintained and that these attacks be put to an end.”

The list of members of the platform Publicidad, S! brings together the Association of Transformative Creativity Agencies (ACT), the Spanish Association for Digital Economy (Adigital), the Spanish Association of Commercial Radios (AERC), the Association for Media Research (AIMC), the Association of Media Agencies (am), the Media Association (AMI), the Spanish Association of Advertisers (aea), the Association of Advertising Film Production Companies (APCP), the Association of Information Magazines (ARI), the Creative Club (c of c), the Open Editors Club (CLABE), the Professional Press and Multimedia Content Association (CONEQTIA), the Federation of Advertising and Communication Companies (La FEDE), the Interactive Advertising Bureau Spain (IAB Spain), the Mediaset (a group that Telecinco and Cuatro belong to), the Mobile Marketing Association Spain (MMA), the Office for the Justification of Broadcasting (OJD) and the Union of Open Commercial Televisions (UTECA).

