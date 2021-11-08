11/08/2021 at 2:35 PM CET

Maria Dotor

Consumer Minister Alberto Garzón has announced the prohibition of advertising aimed at children under 16 years of age of industrial pastries, cookies, ice cream, juices or other products with a high amount of calories and rich in sugars.

The Government’s objective is “defend” the interests of minors “against those of the food industry”. In the case of Spain, one in three boys and girls is overweight or obese, but to what extent is advertising the cause of childhood obesity? Is advertising making our children fat?

Advertising that fattens, above all, minors

It is clear that the marketing departments of food products find in advertising a perfect channel to impact our children with advertisements that will guide them in their consumption.

But what types of food are the ones that invest the most in advertising and, therefore, have the most impact on consumers? It is calculated that For every euro that is invested in marketing of real food (fruit, vegetables, fish, meat, legumes …) there is a thousand euros invested in ultra-processed products. What causes our children to receive 7,500 hits per year of advertising messages telling them to eat an unhealthy product.

“This inequality between the money that real food spends to advertise and the money that the ultra-processed industry invests has contributed to replacing real food with unhealthy products. They have completely changed our diet, and that of children,” says the nutritionist Carlos Ríos in his book ‘Eat real food’.

Our children receive 7,500 hits a year from advertising messages that tell them to eat an unhealthy product

“The marketing used has multimillion-dollar financing and is abusive, especially when it is directed at minors, by taking advantage of their vulnerability,” continues Carlos Ríos.

In its latest issue, Gaceta Sanitaria published a study that shows how the least healthy food products are those that are most aimed at children. 82% of advertisements for processed foods aimed at boys and girls advertise products with a high content of salt, fats or refined sugars, compared to 33% of advertising aimed at the adult population. The 1,880 advertisements analyzed, broadcast by Telecinco and Canal Sur, made it clear that the spots aimed at minors have more advertising tricks (fantasy, gifts, animation & mldr;) “with the intentional strategy of hiding or manipulating the nutritional information of the product & rdquor ;, they warn .

82% of advertisements for processed foods for boys and girls advertise products with a high content of salt, fats or refined sugars | Freepik

In the 2015 Aladino study (PDF), which analyzes the evolution of the body mass index (BMI) among minors, it is observed that 41.3% of children between 6 and 9 years old are overweight or obese (the percentage of obese, the most serious situation, is stagnant since 2011). In this reference work, it is pointed out that having a television in the bedroom, as well as dedicating more than two hours a day to it, is a factor notably associated with obesity. There are many studies that show this direct correlation: the higher the television consumption, the more calorie intake and the greater the weight. A revealing detail is that 71% of Spanish minors eat in front of a screen, an unhealthy habit.

Why are minors the preferred target?

As we have seen, most of the advertising investment is directed at minors. Why is this so?

“It is about educating the youngest to train and retain future consumers of their products. Realistically, it is better to invest in a new five-year-old customer, since they have a longer consumer life,” warns Carlos Ríos in his book.

“It is better to invest in a new five-year customer, since he has a longer consumption life left”

Carlos Rios

Nutritionist

In fact, if we go to a supermarket, there are ultra-processed products aimed at younger and younger children under the label: “My first yogurt”, “My first cookie”, “My first juice” …. “These are unnecessary products and insane, who play a dirty marketing game (which will be legal, but not ethical) because they make mothers and fathers believe that this product is what is best for their children and that it will bring them benefits “, says nutritionist Aitor Sánchez in his book ‘What do I feed him: Guide for the little ones to eat healthily’.

In his book, he further tells us:

These products are often advertised for children as young as four months, when we already know that exclusive breastfeeding should be recommended up to six months. They have added sugar in not inconsiderable quantities. The WHO recommends not giving sugars or sweeteners before twelve months and, after that age, giving it very sporadically.They are no better than conventional foods that we can give to babies without worry. In fact, they tend to be worse and expensive, and the alleged benefits they argue are not justified. Eating as a Family Reduces Your Chances of Being Overweight |

Strategies to persuade the little ones

The strategies that advertising uses to make the products that they advertise more attractive for the smallest of the house many. We are going to highlight three:

The use of cartoons in the ultra-processed

Superheroes, princesses, animals, characters from children’s series and movies … They are an effective tool and for this reason they are used in the advertisement of pastries, sweets, cereals, cookies …

In the US alone, the industry spent some 341 million dollars in 2009 giving away toys to use as a “hook.” This is why the government of Chile prohibited in 2016, within its measures to combat childhood obesity, gifts in ultra-processed foods.

Influencers, people who have a large number of followers who follow their recommendations and advice, are used by the industry in their marketing campaigns. To influence the purchase decision of our children, they turn to their idols: Youtubers, athletes, singers … This strategy has been used since there is advertising, but now with the appearance of social networks, it is living its moment of greater splendor. These influencers who promote unhealthy products are called anti-influencers, since their influence is negative for our children.

As noted anthropologist Margaret Mead said: “It’s easier to change someone’s religion than their diet.” And as they reported in the scientific journal The Lancet, the food industry knows this well and that is why it invests in children’s habits. What makes it vital to change the legislation on advertising aimed at them.