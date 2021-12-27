12/26/2021 at 20:30 CET

One week after the start of the childhood vaccination against Covid-19.

And according to the General Council of Nursing, the Spanish Association of Pediatric Nursing (AEEP) and the National Association of Nursing and Vaccines (ANENVAC) the process is developing on a very good footing.

The goal is the immunization of 3.3 million boys and girls ages 5 to 11 in all the country.

“Without a doubt, the Spanish population has once again responded in an exemplary way at this time of crisis. We have shown that we trust vaccines, that they are effective and safe, and the parents and guardians of minors have understood this. It is a pride to see the reaction we are having in this fight against the pandemic & rdquor ;, affirms Florentino Pérez Raya, president of the General Council of Nursing.

And now it’s up to the little ones who have had a exemplary behavior during these already very long months of the pandemic.

“Children have been an example throughout the pandemic, I would even dare to say that they have behaved better than many adults. Now, with the advent of vaccination, they have also received the news with enthusiasm and many, in fact, have asked their parents for the vaccine«, Highlights the president of the more than 325,000 nurses in Spain.

Authorized by the EMA

Inmaculada Cuesta, secretary of ANENVAC, assures that “the vaccine designed for children between 5 and 11 years of age is safe and effective, it is authorized by the European Medicines Agency and by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products of Spain.”

«The vaccine against COVID-19 is the safe way to control and combat the pandemic, along with all the preventive measures that we already know », emphasizes Cuesta.

The key in this part of the campaign are the mothers, fathers or legal guardians of the minor, who in the end are the ones who will decide whether to administer the vaccine or not.

Tips to calm anxiety

Nursing experts are more than used to working with the little ones, since they are in charge of administering the vaccines contained in the normal schedule.

And as experts in the field, they offer some advice to parents to face vaccination against covid.

Before the vaccine

It is essential to explain to the child, through stories, drawings or games, the power of vaccines, as well as describe what it consists of without being abrupt. If they have older siblings, they can help us explain the situation. Never use the vaccine as a threat Convey to them that they help to be healthy Prepare something they like to wear that day Dress them in comfortable clothing to be able to reveal their arm well.

During vaccination

The safest thing is that this is the trickiest and most nervous moment, so the General Council of Nursing recommends us:

Tell them a story or story while they are punctured. You have to hold the child properly, but with affection and transmitting security. If they cry, support them, comfort them and do not insist that they be brave. Help them breathe. It would be good to go with the favorite toy of the child. Or you can also carry out other distraction techniques such as inflating balloons, blowing soap bubbles or letting him watch a video on his mobile.

After the puncture

A few pampering can alleviate the upset Distract him with anything Offer stickers to play with Remember that you have to wait 15 minutes before leaving the vaccination center.

Possible consequences of the puncture

Finally, Rosa Sancho explains that “Redness, pain and / or swelling is a normal reaction. You can use a cool, damp cloth for relief. ‘

In addition, it points out that during the first 24-48 hours some mild reactions such as tiredness, feeling sick, headache or fever.