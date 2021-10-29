10/29/2021 at 10:58 AM CEST

Aena recorded losses of 123.7 million euros in the first nine months of the year, above the negative result of 107.6 million euros for the same period of 2020, as reported this Friday by the company, which underlines that these data continue to reflect the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the group.

However, total revenue increased by 1.6% in the first nine months, up to 1,760.8 million euros. Of this amount, 864 million corresponded to aeronautical revenues, 6.5% more than in 2020, while commercial revenues amounted to 723.5 million euros, with a decrease of 6.2%.

The gross operating profit (Ebitda) of Aena between January and September reached 438.3 million euros, which represents a decrease of 15.1% compared to the same period in 2020.

The company stresses that improvement in traffic In the last three months, it has allowed it to generate a positive operating cash of 240 million euros between June and September 2021. In total and in all its airports, the company registered 87.4 million passengers until September, a 16, 9% more.

Specifically, it highlights that the advancement of vaccination processes, both in Spain and in other issuing countries, has meant an improvement in the behavior of demand and supply of airlines, mainly from the month of May. However, the timing and intensity with which the recovery of traffic will take place “is conditioned by the evolution of the pandemic and the relaxation of the restrictions imposed in the different countries.”

During the first nine months of the year, there has been a net cash decrease 93.6% generated by operating activities, up to 20.5 million euros, compared to 321.8 million euros in the same period of 2020.

The consolidated net financial debt of the Aena Group has been increased to 7,541 million euros (including € 492.1 million from the Luton airport debt consolidation and € 11.1 million from ANB) compared to € 7,030.9 million at the end of 2020, increasing the net financial debt ratio on Ebitda of the consolidated group at 11.8 times, compared to 9.8 times at December 31, 2020.

Reduction of commercial rentals

In application of accounting standards, Aena recorded income from Guaranteed Annual Minimum Income (RMGA) for the amount of 388.1 million euros, to which must be added the 620.3 million euros registered as of December 31, 2020.

On this amount, Aena has made credit risk estimates and made provisions for a value of 30.3 million euros in the profit and loss account.

On October 3, Law 13/2021 came into force, which in its seventh final disposition modifies the lease or assignment contracts of business premises for catering or retail activities that were in force on March 14, 2020 or previously tendered.

Once a more detailed analysis of the application of the law has been carried out, Aena estimates a reduction in business income collections of approximately 1,350 million euros over the period 2020-2025.

This estimate includes the rent reductions already offered by Aena to tenants on January 18, 2021 for the period from March 15, 2020 to September 8, 2021 of all commercial activities, whether or not they have been affected by said law.

Cost savings

Aena adopted at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis a battery of measures to ensure the operation of its services and the availability of liquidity. Currently, the company has cash and credit facilities amounting to 2,305.8 million euros, to which is added the possibility of issuing through the program of Euro Commercial Paper (ECP) of up to 900 million euros, of which 845 million euros are available.

The company maintains its cost savings target since March 2020. Adjusting capacity, cutting expenses and reducing cash outflows They have been modulated according to the evolution of traffic, adapting the capacity of the facilities to the needs of the operation.

Despite the reduction in activity, Aena plans to carry out investments in the network in Spain in 2021 for 805.9 million euros, of which as of September 30, 2021, 447.4 million euros have been executed.