The airport operator undertakes the investments planned for the 2022-2026 period to take advantage of the recovery in air traffic.

Aena, the Spanish airport operator, launched one of its star projects for the coming years last week: the airport city of Barajas. The October 8 announced the beginning of the tender for the first projects of this infrastructure, included in the Airport Management Document 2022-2026 (Dora II), which will leave a total investment of 1,600 million euros at the Madrid aerodrome to turn it into an “intercontinental hub between Spain, Latin America and Asia”, as defined by the Minister of Transport, Raquel Snchez.

The global project of the Airport City Adolfo Surez Madrid-Barajas includes areas of logistics and aeronautical activities, an area destined to offices, hotels and services, with a buildable area of ​​2.1 million square meters.

One of the objectives of the Dora II is to provide the Spanish airport system with the capacity to transport 348 million passengers per year in 2026, to be able to face a demand that the manager itself specifies in 282 million passengers in 2026, somewhat above the 274 million that passed through Spain in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

In contrast to the beginning of the airport city of Madrid, we must remember the political politics regarding the expansion of the El Prat airport, in Barcelona. This action, rejected by the disagreement between the Generalitat de Catalua and the central government, foresees an investment of 1,200 million euros, necessary to make the airport an intercontinental hub, especially for flights between Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. It cannot be at the moment because the refusal delays at least until 2026 the approval of the extension.

Aena’s challenge is to cope with the travel pull that will mean the end of the restrictions caused by the pandemic in most developed countries. For now Its forecasts include earning 432 million in 2022, compared to 33 million in 2021, with an increase of 43% in its income, to 3.18 billion. The change in perspectives in air travel has already been noticed this year, since in the first half of the year the losses amounted to 346 million euros. Aena is, together with Loteras y Puertos del Estado, the only public company that will have benefits in 2022, according to the draft budgets.

The airport manager’s business forecasts already include the reduction of income of 1,500 million euros in the next five years (300 million per year) due to the reduction of the rates charged to shops and restaurants at airports, approved by Congress at the end of September. The reduction is produced to adapt rental prices to the reduction in traffic caused by the pandemic, which has left many airport tenants almost without business.

Despite this political decision, Aena is optimistic about her future. On September 28, days after the rate reduction became known, Bank of America published a report on the company in which it highlights that the investment levels expected in the Dora II until 2026 and the ample capacity available make Aena a “machine to generate cash and a quality airport manager”.

Stock market analysts believe that Aena can do better than its competitors in the coming years because it is well positioned in short and medium-haul trips, which will recover earlier than intercontinental ones, and has a stable regulatory framework. The Dora II establishes a freeze on airport charges (the rates that Aena charges the airlines). Although the company wanted a 5.5% increase, it has made a virtue of necessity and its president, Maurici Lucena, stressed that Aena will have “the most competitive rates” in Europe, which will attract new companies to the airports it manages.

Aena’s favorable business prospects are reflected in its listing. The Most of the stock market firms are positive with the evolution of the value and place the target price around 160 euros, compared to the 143 to which it is currently listed. Since the beginning of the year, Aena has appreciated 4%.

