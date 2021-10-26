Hello again PureGamers! 😁

Here we are once again to share with you a new analysis. This time from PureGaming we have had the opportunity to test Aeon Drive on Steam. We are talking about an absolutely frantic platform game in which we will put ourselves in the shoes of Jackelyne, our protagonist.

SYNOPSIS

Aeon Drive is a game developed by 2Awesome Studio, which is based in the Netherlands and Barcelona. The story and action take place in a dystopian future where a space adventurer named Jackelyne suffers the breakdown of her ship and lands as she can in Neo Barcelona. The protagonist, whom we control at all times, is accompanied by an artificial intelligence that informs her of the advance of hostile forces that threaten the city and the entire planet. From that moment on, Jack has 2 main objectives: to repair his ship and to end the threat that looms over Neo Barcelona.

Analysis and Review of Aeon Drive

After landing in the Neo Barcelona city, obviously a nod to the capital that we can perfectly identify at all levels, our main mission will be collect cores and collectibles to repair your ship with just 30 seconds to reach the goal. As we have already told you at the beginning of this article, the pace and playability are frantic. Of course, we give both the story and the gameplay a 10. Handling Jack will keep you on the screen at all times.

And as you already know, at PureGaming we are true video game lovers with Retropixel and cyberpunk aesthetics from 90’s arcade games and how we know that you too, Aeon Drive will not disappoint you. It’s super fun and very dynamicIn fact, without even realizing it, he has had us glued to the screen for a few hours 😜.

Be careful because, the progression of the game is very gradual. As we level up the intensity of the game will increase. You will have to be alert because logically, the enemies and obstacles to beat will be more and more 😱 Jack’s movements are super fluid which we have loved since the fast pace of the levels requires a character according to the same, so Jack , a 10 for you too.

We stand out from Aeon Drive

We have to highlight very positive aspects, one of them is its cyberpunk aesthetics and the recreation of the city of Barcelona scenarios have really blown us away! 🤩 As to atmosphere, sound effects and music, perfectly fulfills what it promises accompanying our progression with a very cool electropop.

conclusion

We found that Aeon Drive is a good candidate to add to your list of retro aesthetic games. We are sure that you will love and entertain a lot. 😉

We hope it will be of great help to you and that you always tell us your experience and opinion.

Do not forget that we are waiting for you in the next analysis here, At PureGaming! 😀