Here is how the AFC Playoff picture looks like in Week 14 after the Kansas City Chiefs win and Baltimore Ravens lose.

Week 14 is officially finished for the AFC teams, and the playoff picture has been altered quite a bit. The Kansas City Chiefs made the Las Vegas Raiders regret standing on the midfield logo prior to opening kickoff, as they embarrassed their rivals with a 48-9 win. As for the Baltimore Ravens, they lost 24-22 to the Cleveland Browns and are waiting for the severity of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s ankle sprain.

With these results finalized, what would the AFC playoff picture look like if the season were to end today? Take a look for yourselves.

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Division Standings in Week 14

AFC East

New England Patriots (9-4) Buffalo Bills (7-6) Miami Dolphins (6-7) New York Jets (3-10)

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens (8-5) Cleveland Browns (7-6) Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)

AFC South

Tennessee Titans (9-4) Indianapolis Colts (7-6) Houston Texans (2-11) Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11)

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) Denver Broncos (7-6) Las Vegas Raiders (6-7)

Even though the Patriots were on a bye, they still hold the top seed in the AFC. However, they have the Tennessee Titans and Chiefs hot on their tails with identical 9-4 records. The Titans shut out the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars 20-0 on Sunday. The Chiefs dominated and trolled the Raiders with a 48-9 victory.

The Ravens should be in panic mode, not only because they lost to the Browns, but they are unsure how much time Jackson may miss due to his ankle injury. Another team who had the chance to climb up the standings were the Buffalo Bills, who came back from a 24-3 deficit to force overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But, they ultimately lost 33-27 in overtime.

Matchups if the NFL Playoffs started today

Here’s what the NFL Playoffs would look like on the AFC side of the bracket if the season were to end today.

(1) New England Patriots – First round bye (2) Tennessee Titans vs. (7) Buffalo Bills (3) Kansas City Chiefs vs. (6) Indianapolis Colts (4) Baltimore Ravens vs. (5) Los Angeles Chargers

Teams on the bubble:

(8) Cleveland Browns (9) Cincinnati Bengals (10) Denver Broncos (11) Pittsburgh Steelers (12) Las Vegas Raiders (13) Miami Dolphins

NFL Playoff format: How many teams make the postseason?

This season, much like last year, seven teams will be eligible to make the NLF Playoff from each conference.

NFL Schedule: How many games are there?

There are 18 weeks in the 2021 season, with each team playing 17 games on their schedule.

NFL tiebreaker scenarios

For division and Wild Card record ties, here is how the seeding will be determined, per NFL.com. Here is how teams are seeded:

The division champion with the best record.The division champion with the second-best record.The division champion with the third-best record.The division champion with the fourth-best record.The Wild Card club with the best record.The Wild Card club with the second-best record.The Wild Card club with the third-best record.

Breaking a tie within the division or Wild Card becomes way more complicated, and is determined by any combination of head-to-head record, division record or conference record.