New Yorkers can now enroll in a Qualified Health Plan for 2022 and NY State of Health is here to help them find quality, affordable health plans that fit their needs and budget.

Access to health insurance is particularly important as we continue to face a global pandemic, which is why all New Yorkers who are currently enrolled in a Qualified Health Plan through the NY State of Health (NYSOH) are encouraged to renew their coverage to 2022.

To obtain coverage as of February 1, 2022, users must enroll no later than January 15, 2022. Those who enroll between January 16 and January 31, 2022, will have a coverage start date on March 1, 2022.

NY State of Health offers free, personalized help to guide you through the process and determine the best plan and financial assistance for which you are eligible. Certified Enrollment Assistants are available to assist you over the phone and in some cases in person, keeping in mind the guidelines established during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These assistants are ready to assist you with registration at no cost. They are available throughout New York State and work flexible hours. Help is available to you in your preferred language.

Free personalized assistance enables clients to understand their health insurance options, compare plans, and make the best decision to protect themselves and their families with affordable health care.

All NY State of Health plans include free preventive care for annual checkups and screenings. Many also include three free or low-cost visits to a primary care provider per illness. This benefit ensures that you can receive medical care when you need it, without worrying about the cost.

12 insurers offer Qualified Health Plans and 12 insurers offer the Essential Plan in 2022.

The NY State of Health offers Qualified Health Plans (QHP) in four tiers: Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Platinum plans generally have the highest premiums and lowest copays.

You can enroll in a Qualified Health Plan during the open enrollment period or later if you are eligible for a special enrollment period.

The Essential Plan offers coverage with no monthly premium, no deductible, and low cost sharing and now includes dental and vision benefits for all members.

You can compare the options of the Qualified Health Plans (QHP) and the Essential Plan at www.nystateofhealth.ny.gov

There are three ways to enroll in a health insurance plan through the Marketplace:

1. Call for personalized assistance. You can find this help at info.nystateofhealth.ny.gov/findassistor.

2. Call the NY State of Health Customer Service Center at 1-855-355-5777.

3. You can do this online at NYStateOfHealth.ny.gov, and you can use the chat feature on the website to help complete your application, available during customer service center hours.

When you can enroll depends on the program for which you are eligible, which is based on age, income and other factors.

Currently, more than 937,000 people are enrolled in the Essential Plan and more than 232,000 in a Qualified Health Plan.

Enrollment is open year round if you are eligible for Medicaid, Child Health Plus, or the Essential Plan.