01/04/2022 at 4:14 PM CET

The shops of the province of Herat They have started to cut off the heads of the mannequins after the Ministry of Propagation of virtue and Prevention of Vice government taliban recommend to sellers to implement the measure for considering them figures against Islamic law.

“We told the merchants that if they want to display the clothes on the mannequins, they have to cut off their heads, which will not create problems to display the garments “, explained this Tuesday to . Shaikh Abdul Aziz, director of the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.

According to Aziz, only mutilating the figures will be acceptable, but “covering the mannequins’ heads will not be enough”.

Only “We advise and suggest that traders cut the faces of the mannequins & rdquor;added the official of the Taliban regime, clarifying that the mannequins have not been asked to be destroyed completely.

At the moment, these new rules have been passed only among the merchants of Herat, although since the fall of Afghanistan in the hands of Islamists last August, female figures have been disappearing from shop windows of all country.

“At this stage, our statement is only a recommendation, but over time If the merchants did not heed the rules, we will deal with it based on our rules and regulations & rdquor;he explained.

The images of vendors mutilating the heads of female figures with saws began to circulate on social networks, while several merchants confirmed the implementation of the measure for fear of punishment from the Taliban.

“We received the letter on the cutting of the head of all the mannequins whether it is a man or a woman or a child and some of the merchants have already begun to cut off the heads of the mannequins in their stores & rdquor ;, a seller told . on condition of anonymity.

“The mannequin is a normal thing all over the world and Afghanistan, I have several clothing stores and about 50 mannequins that I use in my clothing stores cost me around 80 or 100 dollars each, but This decision will cause a huge loss & rdquor;, said another trader.

The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice was one of the most feared institutions during the first Taliban government in Afghanistan, between 1996 and 2001, remembered for the harsh measures that confined women at home, banned the reproduction of music, and harshly punished anything considered outside of Islamic law.

The powerful institution It was extinguished after the fall of the regime with the American invasion, and for the next 20 years it was just a bad memory for Afghans.

The ministry, however, was reinstated by the Taliban after their victory in the war, and its new headquarters now occupies what for the last two decades was the now-defunct Ministry of Women.

Since their reappearance, the Taliban have advised taxi drivers not to transport women without a veil, and also they have banned the broadcast of “immoral” films and removed female faces from shop windows.