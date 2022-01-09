01/09/2022 at 08:00 CET

Ilaix Moriba left Barça in the summer for Germany to start a new adventure that, after almost half a year, is not turning out at all as expected. The Barça youth squad is not counting for Jesse Marsch and it was even speculated that RB Leipzig was already looking for an outlet for him in this winter market so I could rack up more minutes.

The reality is this. Ilaix has only played 30 minutes in the Bundesliga divided into 2 games, another 60 in the Champions League and 10 more in the cup. The North American coach has conceded him 6 games in which the 18-year-old midfielder has not yet been able to prove his worth, nor will he be able to do so in the next month, as he has been summoned by Guinea to play the African Cup.

He resigned to play for Spain, with which he had already participated in the lower categories, to accept the call from Guinea Conakry.

A hit of effect

The national team competition can be a hit in your career, since a good performance could restore the confidence to return to Germany and win a place at Leipzig.

At the same time, it can also serve to attract the attention of a club that wants to count on him, and can offer him a large number of minutes, to get back into competition rhythm and to be able to ‘shine’ as he did in his first professional meetings with Barça.

Guinea does not have many renowned players and Ilaix should be a fixture in the starting team alongside Liverpool footballer Naby Keita, so between them they will have to pull the car from the center of the field so that theirs can play a good role in the African Cup.

Two preparation matches

In the first friendly played on January 3 they were beaten resoundingly against Rwanda 3-0. Moriba was the starter, but substituted in the middle part. In the second they beat Rwanda 0-2. The Leipzig player also played 45 minutes, this time coming from the bench.

Next Monday they will debut in the competition against Malawi.