Galilea Montijo leaves the program Hoy ¡Adiós Televisa!

That’s right, although it’s hard to believe, the famous conductive Galilea Montijo leaves the air and they have already presented his replacement within the Hoy program, news that undoubtedly has many nostalgic people.

The driver from Guadalajara, Galilea Montijo, who has worked for 14 years on the famous morning show of ‘Today‘, went off the air and left Televisa for a strong reason.

As you may recall, in recent weeks the artist from Guadalajara, Jalisco, had faced various scandals such as resigned from the morning of The stars, since she planned to leave Mexico because she feared being linked to her comadre Inés Gómez Mont, who is a fugitive from justice.

Then, a few days ago drowned in tears, Galilea denied all these rumors through a video that she shared on her official Instagram account and in the process denied having ties to organized crime, as noted by journalist Anabel Hernández in her book Emma y las otros ladies.

However, on the morning of this Wednesday, December 8, the host did leave the Hoy program while the broadcast was live and the production had no choice but to call a replacement.

While the reality show Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy was taking place, the 48-year-old presenter left the morning and it was Arath de la Torre who had to take her place to take over the host.

However, the actor also immediately clarified that his partner had not resigned or had health problems that forced her to leave the air.

Actually, the tapatia had to leave the Hoy forum to go to the preparations for the USA Telethon, as did his partner and friend, the host Paul Stanley.

One thing only, Galilea had to go like Paul because they go to the USA Telethon and we wish them a lot of success, that they do very well there in the frocks, “said Arath.

It is worth mentioning that the USA 2021 Telethon will take place next Saturday, December 11 and it is known that it will not be broadcast by Televisa; the channels where it will be available will be on Galavisión and Univisión.

On the other hand, Galilea has participated as an actress in various telenovelas in Mexico and as the host of the Hoy program and various variety and reality television programs, one of the most recent Pequeños Gigantes.

It was in 1993 when she began her artistic career winning the beauty contest La chica TV and in 2001 she was the host of the Vida TV program, alongside Héctor Sandarti and Lilí Brillanti.