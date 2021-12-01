Is it worth getting a couple of hours’ sleep if you’re going to sleepwalking all day later? What is better for your health, a short sleep of 1 or 2 hours, or last until the night?

Our body is a perfect and precise machine that we we strive to put the limit, to almost suicidal extremes.

We know that we have to sleep at least 7 or 8 hours a day, but we scratch time to rest to worrying limits.

After a night out, or maybe from work or study, we see that we have 1 or 2 hours left before going to work, or to class. What is better for our health, try to get some sleep that time, or leave it for the night? Let’s see what the doctors say …

If you only sleep 1 or 2 hours you run the risk of waking up badly, And then you’re going to spend the day with a headache, or dozing off on your feet.

But if you don’t sleep at all, you’re going to strain the brain too much, and you are going to have problems with concentration, attention, orientation, etc.

What is the best solution to minimize this disaster?

The doctors speak

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States, as explained by the health website Healthline, not sleeping for 18 hours is equivalent to having had 0.05% alcohol in the blood.

Not sleeping for 24 hours equals 0.10%. Skipping a day without sleep is like being drunk.

If you don’t sleep, these symptoms will increase, the more time you spend awake:

Lack of concentration Short-term memory loss Impaired judgment Impaired reaction time Bad mood Appearance of body aches Increased stress

Therefore, from a medical point of view, It is advisable to sleep 1 or 2 hours, better than nothing, because you will delay all those symptoms.

Now, you don’t have to sleep anyway. In fact, it is better to sleep an hour and a half, than two hours. Why?

The phases of sleep

The sleep cycle is divided into 4 phases, and in total it lasts between 90 and 100 minutes. These four phases are repeated in cycles of about 90 minutes.

The ideal is waking up at the end of one of these cycles, because the impact will be less: we will wake up more clear and energetic than if we woke up in the middle of a cycle.

Because doctors recommend sleeping in multiples of about 90 minutes (hour and half).

If you only have 2 hours to sleep, it is better to sleep an hour and a half instead of two hours, if you want to wake up more rested.

And the same applies to sleeping more hours. The ideal is to sleep a minimum of 6 hours (four cycles), and from there 7 hours and a half, 9 hours, etc.

This way you will wake up with more energy, and without headaches.