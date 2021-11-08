Zayn Malik loses contract with his label after big scandal | Instagram

After the big fight with the Hadid family, the famous singer Zayn Malik has unfortunately lost the contract he had with his labelWell, as you can see, he is suffering the consequences.

It seems that things continue to get complicated in the life of Zayn Malik, since his artistic career is also in crisis.

Unfortunately, 2021 has not been the best year for Zayn Malik, because a year after becoming a father next to Gigi Hadid, the singer is going through a series of events that are radically changing his life.

And it is that recently, Yolanda Hadid accused the interpreter of Pillowtalk of having physically attacked her, so now in addition to separating from the model, the British He is facing four counts of harassment and a 360-day sentence on probation.

It should be noted that within the accusations in the documents obtained by the media, it is reported that Zayn grabbed Yolanda and pushed her against a dresser, causing her mental anguish and physical pain.

However, the confrontation did not end there, as the British singer allegedly insulted his mother-in-law and ordered her to stay away from her daughter.

Currently, Zayn and Gigi are discussing custody of their daughter Khai, as they are both looking out for the well-being of the baby.

As expected, Zayn Malik’s professional life is also being affected, because according to information from The New York Post, the former One Direction member lost the contract he had with his label, RCA.

Malik lost his record deal with RCA because his third solo album, Nobody Is Listening, failed to light up the charts when it was released in January, and only reached number 44 on the US Billboard 200, in addition to the No. controversy in which he is currently involved ”, says the statement.

On the other hand, sources close to Zayn Malik told the publication that the singer has always had a hard time dealing with fame.

Zayn feels like life wants to get him. It really is difficult for him to deal with the level of fame he had, and that manifests himself by behaving in an ungrateful and arrogant way, “said a music executive.

In addition, another close person revealed that Malik had been longing for a family life, and although he found her with Gigi Hadid it seems that that is already in the past.