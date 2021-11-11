Despite his physical injuries from his recent fight at UFC 268, Colby Covington spoke to reporters after Saturday’s event.

Colby Covington (16-2 MMA) has twice competed for the welterweight belt in the UFC, both times falling short against Usman (20-1 MMA). However, his confidence and personality have not wavered. As he sat on the podium, he wore a black NYPD cap and a pair of sunglasses.

As is the case with most fighters, Covington spoke about his performance in the Octagon. However, without even commenting on their fight, Covington turned his attention to what’s next. His old friend and teammate Jorge Masvidal is in his sights.

“I will fight whoever it takes to get a title shot again. I think the most logical step is the rivalry I have with my old colleague ‘Street Judas’ Jorge Masvidal ”.

However, there is an obstacle in Covington’s path to a fight against Masvidal (35-15 MMA, 14-9 UFC), and that is, “Gamebred” already has a fight signed, on December 11 at UFC 269.

Masvidal faces main contender and rival Leon Edwards. However, there is a simple solution in Covington’s mind.

“He should probably withdraw from that fight with Leon Scott and we should fight. We will make it possible in the first quarter of the year. It’s a very intense rivalry, man. Masvidal spoke a lot in the media, and said many things about me.

“Look what happened when he fought ‘Marty.’ They made it dust. If he fought me, I would beat him much more easily, he wouldn’t even be competitive. If you go ahead with Leon Scott, I’ll beg Hunter Campbell. Please God don’t let him go after that third loss in a row. Keep him close and let me be the one to end his career. “

Covington and Masvidal were long-time friends and training partners on the American Top Team (ATT) in Coconut Creek, Florida. However, as Covington moved up the welterweight rankings, so did the tensions in the gym.

The two quickly switched from friend to foe when Masvidal objected to Covington’s “wiles”, taking things too far.

“Yes, just because it is such a personal rivalry. He has said so many things about me in the media. Said he was a fragile guy. That guy is the most fragile of all. Are you still awake? He was easily defeated, he was unconscious. You will never see me like this in the Octagon. “

On our YouTube channel we leave you all of Colby’s statements about Jorge Masvidal.