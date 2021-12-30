Mexican actress Silvia Pinal, an icon of cinema and theater in that country, left the hospital where she had been hospitalized since December 23 for covid on Wednesday and will continue treatment at home after improving her health, confirmed the daughter of the artist Sylvia Pasquel.

On December 23, the Mexican film diva began with blood pressure problems and was later diagnosed with coronavirus.

In recent days, her daughter Sylvia Pasquel reported that Silvia Pinal was fine.

He stressed that he would soon finish his treatment for urinary tract problems.

“My mother is still perfectly fine, stable without any symptoms, with all her perfect vital signs, she still has a little cough and they are already treating the virus that they found in the urinary tract, they are already giving her an antibiotic, I believe that in The treatment will end for about two more days, but everything else is fine, the cough is something that we already knew was going to come out because it is a chronic cough, but it is not hypertensive, just now it is with its perfect vital signs , perfect oxygenation and wonderfully well, my mother is an oak tree and blessed be God she is very well, I hope that very soon she will return home ”, declared Sylvia Pasquel.

The actress was fully vaccinated but was missing her booster dose, according to her relatives.

From the beginning, those close to the actress, who was immortalized by the Spanish filmmaker Luis Buñuel in the film Viridiana (1961), clarified to the press that Pinal’s health was stable.

“My mother is super fine, she will be super well cared for, of course no one can come near, as if she were in intensive care, exactly the same, but at home,” added Pasquel.

Pinal arrived home in the south of Mexico City in the afternoon after leaving the private hospital where she had already been transferred from the COVID area to the intensive care unit.

The artist is considered one of the greats of the golden cycle of national cinema, like other symbols of the time such as Dolores del Río (1904-1983) and María Félix (1914-2002).

Pinal became a close figure to a whole new generation of Mexicans when he produced and presented the anthology series “Mujer, cases de la vida real” (1986-2007) on broadcast television.

Mexico registered in the last hours 167 deaths from the covid that bring the total deaths to 298,944, in addition to 4,426 new infections for a total of more than 3.95 million cases.

With these figures, the country remains the fourth with the most deaths from covid, behind the United States, Brazil and India, and the fifteenth in number of confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.