Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes: fans react to their separation

After the separation between Camila Cabello and Shawn mendesHis millions of fans have quickly reacted to the situation and are extremely concerned, as they have several things that wonder what will happen between them.

The truth is that the surprise breaking off of Camila and Shawn has left the followers of both artists speechless and especially for the custody of their pet.

After announcing that Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes put an end to their love relationship after more than two years, it did not suit the fans of the singers, since they are now worried about “Tarzan”, their mascot.

As you may remember, it was this Wednesday night that Camila and Shawn gave the sad news through a statement, where they assured that they will remain as good friends.

However, “Tarzan”, a beautiful golden retriever, was placed as a trend in social networks by comments from fans.

When I see that Camila and Shawn finished and are watching the custody of Tarzan “, wrote one of the users and added scenes from” The Hunger Games “, where” Katniss “is offered as a tribute to the games instead of her sister” Prim “.

Then another user wrote: “I got to see the trend of” Tarzan “because I thought the Disney were going to do the live action and it’s the one with Camila and Shawn’s dog, now I’m sad again.”

And it is that without a doubt Shawn and Camila have had extremely beautiful moments with “Tarzan”, they even created an account on Instagram to share some photos and videos where they are admired happily.

On the other hand, as you may recall, the former couple began their love affair in June 2019, when they released “Señorita”.

Since then the fans rumored a romance between the two, however, it was until later when they confirmed their romantic relationship.

It should be noted that some photographs of Camila crying during a meal with Shawn just a few weeks after making their official separation have gone viral in the last hours and they would show that their relationship was far from perfect.

In the photographs the artist is seen crying while Mendes comforts her by kissing her a couple of times while having breakfast at the restaurant “Jack’s Wife Freda” in the Soho area of ​​Manhattan last Sunday, September 3.

Later, according to the photographic sequence, the couple left the place hand in hand and later, they would attend the MTV VMA 2021 in Brooklyn.

Also, just over four months ago, Shawn talked about a fight they had that caused the anger of fans of the singer of Don’t go yet.

As she recounted on the podcast The man enough, it all happened because Camila left a yogurt out of the refrigerator, which caused the anger of her boyfriend.