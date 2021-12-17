As if it were a movie from the 80s set in a dystopian future, the United States Government has added new companies to its blacklist and one of them has won the veto for developing mind control weapons.

The United States has added 37 other organizations, 33 of them from China, to its list of companies with which American interests cannot interact without a license and, as we have just told you, one of them has succeeded due to its technological development on mind control.

As we reminded you a few days ago because of the DJI veto, this punishment is only achieved when a company poses a threat to North American national security. Or, as is the case with the drone manufacturer, for skipping human rights.

Among the named organizations is the Academy of Military Medical Sciences (AMMS) from China because collaborate in the research of biotechnological processes to support the development of abrain control training for the Chinese army.

A senior official told The Financial Times that China was using emerging biotechnologies to try to develop future military applications, such as “gene editing, human performance enhancement and brain-machine interfaces.”

And just a year ago, former US National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe wrote an article for the Wall Street Journal in which he claimed that China had conducted human trials with members of the People’s Liberation Army in hopes of developing soldiers with biologically enhanced capabilities.

In this way, it can be confirmed that this movement of the United States to veto this type of activity is not a specific thing, but rather it really is a practice that has an entire country concerned.

The war of the future surely has nothing to do with what humans have done for thousands of years. The battle front and the trenches are over. At least as we knew them until now.