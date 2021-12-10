A little less than a month hospitalized and in a natural coma, Carmelita Salinas lost the battle she was fighting after a stroke was the one that decided her fate.

The 82-year-old actress was found in the bathroom of her home unconscious after she was taking a shower, and was immediately taken to the hospital where she was reported as serious from her admission.

Now, the star has left this earthly plane to join her husband and son, lost photos of which she could never recover, because until the last moment of consciousness she spoke of them.

The actress was still working, as she was hospitalized the same week that the telenovela “My fortune is loving you” was released, as the cast and producer Nicandro Díaz hoped that she would recover.

It should be noted that the star leaves after his departure one of the greatest legacies of the screen and the cinema in Mexico, since he made no less than 100 films and 30 soap operas.

In the theater, Carmelita broke up like a great one after keeping the play of “Aventurera” on stage for 15 years, where several actresses had the opportunity to be chosen by Salinas.

Now, he has only left only for his loved ones and a great void within the world of entertainment, as thousands of celebrities have expressed their regret through social networks.

However, there is another personality that begins to worry after Carmelita’s death, and it is nothing more and nothing less than Vicente Fernández, since everyone has worried about her return to intensive care.

Vicente Fernández’s health

The case of the “Charro de Huentitán” was thought to be much more delicate than that of Carmelita, as he has been hospitalized since last August, after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that the singer had the opportunity to leave intensive care and be transferred to a normal room, since the artificial respirator had already been removed.

However, the happiness of the Fernández family only lasted a few days, as the airways of the interpreter of “El Rey” became inflamed and pneumonia led him to intensive care.

Through the singer’s social networks, statements have been shared that assure that “Don Chente” is conscious and with a very slow but stable recovery.

According to what is read in the statement, the singer continues in constant communication with his wife Doña Cuquita, who has not separated from him at any time.

It should be noted that it has always been stated that the recovery of the interpreter from Guadalajara, Jalisco is going to be very slow, since it is a disease that attacks the nervous system.

