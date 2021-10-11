10/11/2021 at 3:16 PM CEST

Jon Rahm leaves Madrid this Monday with the bitter aftertaste of not being able to provide Madrid fans a third consecutive victory at the Spanish Open. “I feel frustrated & rdquor ;, recognized the number one in the world.

Although that personal disappointment can transform it into a new motivation because the Basque will play, starting on Thursday, the second consecutive tournament in Spain, the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters, which hosts the famous Valderrama route, site of the first Ryder Cup outside the British Isles.

And is that Rahm has not yet achieved the triumph on the Andalusian route, although in 2019, in his last appearance, he was very close to doing so, although he finished second behind the then unknown South African, Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Unfinished business

“I have a matter to finish in Valderrama & rdquor ;, said the Barrika after his confirmation in the tournament that distributes no less than three million euros in prizes. “As a Spanish player, it is a field where we all want to win one day,” he says.

And is that Valderrama is not an easy course, with narrow fairways and they do not always benefit Jon’s game, although he arrives determined to win that resists him and becomes the main favorite if his game answers to the number one in the world.

“Playing before the Spanish public is always a great experience for me, and I hope to see a lot this week at Valderrama & rdquor ;, says the winner of 13 tournaments between the PGA Tour and the European Tour, in addition to the ‘Major’, which he achieved in the last US Open.

In 2019, Rahm achieved the ‘Race to Dubai’ by becoming the first Spaniard to do so since Seve Ballesteros in 1991 by finishing as number one on the European Tour. If you want to repeat it in 2021, victory in Valderrama seems key. And I’m sure he’s going for it.