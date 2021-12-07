Vertigo games, the branch of edition and development specialized in Virtual Reality of Koch Media Group, today unveiled the cutting-edge multiplayer multiplayer game of After the fall, which forms the core of your next 4-player VR FPS. Set to premiere on December 9 on Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR, and Steam, After the Fall is the next virtual reality action FPS from the creators of Arizona Sunshine®, bringing players of all platforms together in one Hostile virtual reality world in a furious fight, against a special race of undead … and each other.

Through cross-platform multiplayer, After the Fall brings the Virtual Reality community together in a way that has never been done before. Today’s video shows the signature cooperative play, captured from the perspectives of all platforms in a multi-game session.

You can see the multiplatform game video in the following link.

Releasing on December 9th, it’s not just the start of After the Fall, as Vertigo Games is planning regular updates and hearty content that will keep players coming back for more. The Launch Edition includes automatic access to the entire Frontrunner season, bringing a host of new maps, game modes and features to the world of After the Fall, with more details to be announced soon.

Set in the ice-covered ruins of an alternate 1980s Los Angeles, nearly 20 years after the apocalypse, After the Fall combines an evolving virtual reality world shared with players on all platforms with a twist action packed co-op, built from the ground up for Virtual Reality.

Beginning in a shared space with up to 32 other players, users venture into the vestiges of the post-apocalyptic city of Los Angeles, wielding deadly weapons and devastating powers with lifelike movements, as they develop their combat style and join forces with players from all over the world. world, while facing huge hordes and bosses and also each other, in an attempt to leave the city as a better place than its predecessors.

Players can now pre-reserve After the Fall to receive a 10% discount for reserving the game on all platforms, including 48 Early Access on PS VR and Steam VR. Developed and published by Vertigo Games (Arizona Sunshine), After the Fall will launch on December 9 on Quest 2, PlayStation VR and Steam with a suggested retail price of € 39.99.