Vertigo Games the publishing and development branch specialized in Virtual Reality of Koch Media Group, announced at the Facebook Connect event that they are partnering with Oculus to bring another five Virtual Reality games to the platform. Starting with the launch of the multiplayer action FPS After the fall On December 9, Vertigo Games is doubling its investment in VR games with 5 more high-end productions in production over the next few years, including fan-favorite game worlds from Deep Silver and others. More details about the Vertigo Games line will be revealed later.

For years now, Vertigo Games has been at the forefront of Virtual Reality games as a developer and publisher. Its catalog of high-quality Virtual Reality games is continually expanding, from Arizona Sunshine®, A Fisherman’s Tale and Anne Frank House VR to the newly released music game Unplugged VR® and the upcoming 4-player co-op action title After the Fall. Arizona Sunshine, the platinum-selling Vertigo Games VR production, is a fan favorite of VR entertainment. Mark Zuckerberg has stated that he is excited about Arizona Sunshine: “This game basically put me and my friends through the first months of the pandemic.” The newly announced partnership with Oculus is the next logical step, as Vertigo Games has several AAA VR games in the works for the next few years.

AFTER THE FALL, THE VIRTUAL REALITY ACTION FPS, WILL BEGIN ITS JOURNEY ON DECEMBER 9

Bring fast-paced 4-player co-op action across PlayStation VR, PC VR, and Oculus Quest 2 with full compatibility for cross-platform multiplayer crossover play

In After the Fall, civilization came to a halt in the 1980s due to a new ice age that threatened to drive humanity to extinction. Experiments carried out in a desperate attempt to make humans more resistant to the cold went terribly wrong, resulting in fierce undead creatures called snowbreed, mutated and perverse by the relentless cold. Some twenty years later, humanity is forced into hiding and its survival depends on the Harvest Runners, survivors brave enough to venture into the snowbreed-infested wasteland to bring back vital supplies.

Players will venture into the remains of a frozen, post-apocalyptic city of Los Angeles, control deadly weapons and ’80s-inspired technology with real-life movements, and develop their own combat style as they join forces with players from around the world taking on hordes and bosses. imposing in an attempt to leave the city in a better place than its predecessors.

