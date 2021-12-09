Vertigo games, the branch of edition and development specialized in Virtual Reality of Koch Media Group, is less than 48 hours from the official launch of After the fall, his cooperative VR action FPS, on Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR, and Steam on December 9. After the Fall is the next great virtual reality game from the creators of Arizona Sunshine®, bringing players of all platforms together in intense 4-player cooperative action and PvP through the frozen remains of an inspired Los Angeles city. in the 1980s.

You can watch the After the Fall launch trailer at the following link.

The launch is just the beginning: In a new post-launch roadmap image, Vertigo Games has revealed the details of the first Frontrunner Season, which will be available for free to all players as part of the After the Launch Edition. Fall, and includes four new maps including the “Hollywood Boulevard” Harvest Race and the “Warehouse” PvP arena, new game modes, weapons and gadgets, player features and much more. Additionally, Vertigo Games plans to continue expanding the world of After the Fall for all players.

“The world we started developing After the Fall in before the pandemic and the world we launch it in now couldn’t be more different. So are Virtual Reality games. It has gone from being a niche market to one that is ready to go big, ”said Richard Stitselaar, CEO of Vertigo Games. “Our ambitions have grown with him. After the Fall offers Virtual Reality players the opportunity to connect with friends new and old across the platforms, form a team, and begin their journey. And the launch is just the beginning. We plan to expand the world of After the Fall for all players with more content and features for a long time to come. “

Featuring an intense 4-player co-op mode, After the Fall offers action-packed co-op gameplay, built from the ground up for Virtual Reality. Starting in a shared space with up to 32 players across platforms, players will venture into the vestiges of a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles city in squads of four, wielding weapons with real movement. To get ahead of their enemies and fuel humanity’s survival for another day, players search the undead-infested city of Los Angeles, with new discoveries lurking around every corner. When you’re ready, the competitive Tundradome awaits.

Developed by Vertigo Studios (Arizona Sunshine) and published by Vertigo Games, the After the Fall Launch Edition will be released on December 9 for Quest 2, PlayStation and Steam with a suggested retail price of € 39.99, with an Edition Deluxe on PlayStation VR and Steam with a suggested retail price of € 49.99. A statement about the original Quest platform will be published later.