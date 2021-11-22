Vertigo Games, the publishing and development branch specialized in Koch Media Group Virtual Reality, has announced that After the fall, its biggest project to date, the fast-paced cooperative Virtual Reality action FPS game is slated for a cross-platform launch with multiplayer support on December 9, the pre-order campaign of which is available today in Meta Quest 2, PlayStation VR and Steam. To accompany the news, Vertigo Games has released a new trailer showcasing After the Fall’s signature 4-player co-op gameplay, hordes of enemies and weapons, and provides a first look at the game’s newly revealed PvP mode. At the same time, a new gameplay video shows the game’s first mission: Skidrow Harvest Run.

You can see the announcement trailer for the booking campaign at the following link.

You can watch the gameplay footage of the Skidrow Harvest Run mission here.

Frontrunner Season

The launch is only the beginning for After the Fall players. This edition includes automatic access to the Frontrunner season, with new maps and game modes, as well as more content and updates to be announced soon.

Players who purchase the game on the Oculus platform will get After the Fall in both Quest 2 and Quest Rift via cross-purchase.

After the Fall: Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition will be available on Steam and PlayStation VR, including:

Automatic access to the Frontrunner season Digital Art Book Official Soundtrack Avatars and Theme for PS4 (PlayStation VR) Exclusive Uncle Bob Design (Steam) or Exclusive Ultimate Buster Design (PlayStation VR) Early Bird Campaign Details

Starting today, players can pre-book After the Fall to receive a 10% discount for reserving the game on all platforms. In Oculus Quest 2, players will gain access to the exclusive Fwd to the Past skin. On Steam, players will receive access to the closed Steam Playtest. Lastly, players who pre-order on Steam and PlayStation VR will receive 48 hours of early access as an additional pre-booking bonus.

Steam Playtest

Steam players who pre-order After the Fall will get guaranteed access to the Steam Playtest from 6:00 AM on November 27 to 9:00 AM on November 29. Mainly to introduce players to the first Harvest Run mission, more details about the test will be shared on Steam and via the After the Fall Community channels shortly.

Developed by Vertigo Studios (Arizona Sunshine) and edited by Vertigo Games, After the Fall is coming to PlayStation VR, PC VR, and Meta Quest 2 on December 9, 2021, launching on Oculus Quest 1 in 2022.