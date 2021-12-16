The authorities of Kentucky focus on the arduous tasks of rebuilding communities ravaged by tornadoes on Friday night, where Power could take months to be restored.

Across the state, some 26 thousand houses and businesses they were without power, according to the site poweroutage.us.

By Monday, power had been restored to about 10,000 homes and businesses in Kentucky, according to the state’s director of Emergency Management. Michael Dossett, and there are about 18,500 active outages.

It should be noted that these figures do not include MayfieldOne of the hardest-hit towns in western Kentucky, where at least 74 people were killed. Power in this town will take “weeks and months” to rebuild, Dossett said.

It also reported that the recovery teams of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are in Kentucky for the short and long term. The agency has started on “blue canvas process” to cover damaged houses and is also in the process of removing debris, he added.

For his part, the state governor, Andy beshearsaid that more than 500 members of the National Guard they were on the ground assisting with tasks, including search and extraction, route clearance, and traffic control.

Today the president Joe Biden traveled to Kentucky to meet with victims and assess damagesthe White House said.

The president will ensure that “we are doing everything possible to deliver assistance as quickly as possible to the impacted areas to support recovery efforts,” the press secretary said Tuesday, Jen psaki. “He wants those on the ground to know that the federal government is there to provide whatever support is necessary.”

Stories of the victims

Mayfield is the scene of some of the biggest damage, where more than 100 employees working in a candle factory were caught in the path of a tornado. At least eight people died when the building was destroyed.

Jim douglas He was in so much pain as he lay crushed under what he believed to be 15 feet of rubble that he was “praying for God to take me away.” Then the lifeguards came up to him. “They are heroes. And not because they saved me, but because they saved a lot of people,” Douglas told CNN.

In an interview from a hospital bed, Douglas described how an interior wall fell on him, hitting him on the head and knocking him to the ground.

“It was very fast. It was like the different layers were coming down and I could feel my body becoming more compact,” he said. “He was definitely being crushed.”

One of the tragic deaths is that of Oaklynn Koon, aged two months, passed away Monday morning from injuries sustained when a tornado struck his grandmother’s house in Dawson springsher paternal grandmother, Audrey Carman, told CNN.

The girl, her two brothers and her parents were sheltering at her maternal grandmother’s house when the tornado struck.

Koon’s parents tried to protect their children by hiding them in the bathtub and covering them with sofa cushions, but the tornado lifted the house and the family fell on the other side of the neighbor’s house, Carman said.

Authorities are welcoming efforts to help those in need. The Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has raised more than $ 9.89 million for residents, Governor Beshear announced Tuesday. Donations can be made on their website.

