These are the slimmest chances you have of being hit by the Fat Christmas this year, and a math teacher tells you.

Many illusions are at stake with the Christmas Lottery, a historical and popular event in our culture that is celebrated on December 22 and where millions of people play their different tickets with the illusion that they will finally win a prize.

Surely you have heard on more than one occasion that it is much easier to be struck by lightning than to win the lottery, and perhaps it is not an exaggerated statement. And if you are one of those who buy a few tickets every year, perhaps you should know the minimum probability you have of winning something.

Now a video recorded in 2017 has gone viral where a math teacher, at the Puerta del Sol in Madrid, gave a probability lesson so that we can see the few or almost non-existent options we have to win the lottery jackpot.

The best explanation of the Christmas Lottery that you are going to see today, and it appeared on the Newscast @ jlmunoz16pic.twitter.com / 2SjmU8KH6o – Daniel Ruiz Aguilera (@druizaguilera) December 8, 2021

This piece has been rescued on Twitter, and was broadcast on the Spanish television newscast in 2017, where the mathematics teacher, Jose Luis Muñoz, It analyzes the probabilities that you will win the Fat Christmas, and also the second prizes, and it has done it with grains of rice.

First the teacher pours 2.7 kilos of white rice into a bag, and then puts a red grain inside. Clarify that the probability that you get the Fat guy at Christmas is equivalent to taking out (without looking) the red bean in this bag.

As you can imagine, nobody has taken out the red pimple between all the attempts. Jose Luis Muñoz points out that there is a 1 in 100,000 chance that you will get el Gordo.

Obviously with the presence of seconds and other prizes the chances we have of winning something with the Christmas lottery multiply, that is why the teacher adds 1807 additional red beans equivalent to the rest of the prizes and now the probabilities would be 1807 out of 100,000 of let something touch you.

In the Primitiva this probability is even less than 1 in 13,000,000 and EuroMillion 1 in 113,000,000.

He also affirms that the only winner of the Christmas Lottery is the State that keeps 30% and that also later collects the different taxes from the winners, with which perhaps the only way to win some money in the lottery of Christmas is never playing.