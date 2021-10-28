10/28/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Last season, the women’s FC Barcelona won all possible championships: they won the Primera Iberdrola, the Queen’s Cup and the UEFA Champions League. The results came as their players like: “In the Barça & rdquor; style, Mapi León responds forcefully. A game that consists of “treating the ball well and moving forward as a team, like traveling together & rdquor ;. And based on good play and good results, they are “stealing & rdquor; spectators to men’s soccer and receiving more and more support and recognition.

– How do you experience the delicate situation that Barça is going through as a club from the inside?

I think you have to be a little calm. If the club is not having a good time, it is now more than ever when we have to support it. The pandemic has hurt many institutions and the economy in general, but little by little we are recovering and with patience and work, everything will be as before.

-Have things changed a lot in women’s football in the 10 years you have been a professional?

There have been many changes. The level of fans and following has grown a lot, also the interest of the media, the sponsors & mldr; When you go down the street you notice that people recognize you and this was something that seemed unfeasible. Things are changing a lot, I would never have imagined that I could get to where I am.

– What is the role of sponsors in this change?

Very important. That sponsors like Iberdrola bet on women’s sport – not just football – makes us feel supported. You know that there is someone there to support you, to accompany you on the way. It’s as if someone told you: ‘I’m going to help you because I believe in you and I want you to grow.’ Sponsors also give us visibility: they put you in an ad, they put you on a poster, that’s how people see you. Before we didn’t go out anywhere. And how are we going to have followers if they don’t know you exist?

-Who did you follow as a child? What photos were in your room?

I wasn’t a fan of posters, I wasn’t even a football fan, I was passionate about playing games, but I wasn’t that much of a fan of watching games. But now I do see that there are boys and girls who feel that admiration. They ask for photos and autographs and some are shaking with nerves, wanting to get closer. ‘Wow, it’s Mapi!’ They say, and you realize that at that moment that person is super happy. I am a normal and ordinary person, only that I am good at playing soccer but at that moment you have made them happy.

-Are you excited to think that you can be a role model?

We are the example of many girls and boys, it is a responsibility and we have to be very clear about the image we give and that they can imitate us. If you are unsportsmanlike or misbehave in a match, there are children who can take it as an example. At this level you have to take great care of all the details.

-Have you had to be very brave to stand out from stereotypes?

There will be girls who have had a very bad time, sure, and who will have had a lot of problems but it has not been my case. To change the world it is not necessary that what is told are always bad stories, my story is not like that. I have been very lucky: at school I played and they treated me like one more, I felt supported, then when I played with children in futsal they have not had ugly me either, I was just another player. I grew up in a wonderful environment and I think that should also be an example to be told. We all know negative and discriminatory stories, but it must also be said that this is the right path, I lived it. Likewise, my parents had to put up with some comments, because children do not like a girl to haggle them, but I was having a great time and I did not find out.

-What do you think are the qualities that have led you to where you are?

That I am very competitive. I hate losing and that is why I have always been able to want to train more, to do my best. If they beat me because another team is better, I shake your hand and applaud you, but that is not because I did not give absolutely everything. If I have arrived here it is because of my character that pushes me to improve and to demand myself, if we cannot reach higher, it may not be because I have not given everything.

-From the schoolyard to play World Cups and win the Champions League. What has been the most exciting moment of your career?

It is difficult to choose one. When you make your debut with the first team at 15 years old, when you get to the National Team, the first time you win a cup, a league … The first times always mark a lot and there are many very beautiful moments. But at the sporting level, the most brutal thing was winning the Champions League, I saw that so far, so far! I never would have ever thought that I was going to win one. We lost that first final in Budapest which was a disaster and you leave there with a silly face. And two years after a lot of work, work, work, work and more work, we reached another final. When you have already lost one, with a bloodletting of goals and you have had that feeling of not knowing what to do or how to get out of that, you are afraid, you have doubts, but we were so emotionally good and the team was playing so well that you think: ‘We have back and we come to win! ‘ And everything was shot. The feeling was much better than any dream.

-In the final stretch of the year in which you have won everything: what balance do you make of 2021?

It has been wonderful, a year round. What we have achieved is something very complicated: to win a treble, the First Iberdrola, the Cup, the Champions League, you can’t ask for much more. You see us play and it may seem easy but it is not at all, it is a lot of work and that must be valued. Sportingly, it has been a perfect year.

-What is your wish for 2022?

Repeat it. We are trying and it would be wonderful, but it is very difficult. When you have won everything, sometimes you can lose ambition and without that it would be pointless to continue playing. But we have it, there is no greater motivation than to think that this is the past and that we want to repeat. We train with only one ambition: to repeat it.