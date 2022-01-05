The last few months have not been good for the leader of Grupo Firme, because not only were his infidelities with different young people uncovered on social networks, but he even had to be in the hospital.

However, Eduin Caz is one of the greatest exponents of the Mexican regional genre, as he has led the famous group right at the peak of his career, since 2021 was one of his best years.

New music, collaborations and even its debut on the famous Billboard chart are some of the great achievements that Grupo Firme has had in the past year, and great things are expected in 2022.

But now, the famous interpreter is recovering from the hiatal hernia with which he had been diagnosed shortly before the end of the year and even had to be hospitalized.

The singer has shared that he will stay away from alcoholic beverages as it is part of his recovery, and the treatment he is in, which will define whether he needs an operation or not.

Now, the singer returns to give something to talk about after reporting through social networks that he was a victim of discrimination in an amusement park in the United States.

Discrimination at Six Flags EU

It should be noted that this incident occurred in one of the amusement parks of the famous international chain Six Flags, but in the United States, where they did not want to return his cell phone.

The singer turned to his official Instagram account to share a series of videos where he declared that he had given his assistant one of his cell phones to take care of, but when he got on one of the games he ended up losing it.

Despite spending a few moments with the family, the singer denounced discrimination. Photo: IG / eduincaz

Fortunately, a security guard found the mobile device, but was told that he would not return it until 8:00 p.m., so he had to wait all day.

It should be noted that the singer ensures that he has never been a fan of getting on these types of games and attractions, so he waited for his cell phone to be returned.

However, the Grupo Firme star assures that the guard was quite rude and that they did not treat him well for the pure fact of being Mexican, and they never returned his cell phone.

“A gringo attended to me and I know that because I was Mexican he did not give it to me, he looked at me and made an ugly face, so he did not give it to me” revealed the artist.

Although the singer expressed his dissatisfaction, he also tagged the official profile of the park so that they would be aware and see the discrimination they did to him in their facilities.

