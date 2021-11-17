

With inflation at record highs, consumers will look to retailers that offer better prices.

Even though inflation has caused price increases throughout the retail industry, Walmart just reported that in its last quarter it registered a 9.2% increase in sales compared to last year.

Philip Melson, an analyst at Fractal Analytics, the consumer goods consultancy, told Insider that “Inflation is definitely a double-edged sword for the retail industry”.

For Melson, discount stores will see more customers enter their doors in search of better deals: “The question then is whether these discount retailers can keep prices low enough to continue to offer the value they have been known for“.

The analyst comments that: “In Walmart’s case, the company seems confident that it has the scale to absorb inflation well enough not to pass on significant price increases to their customers ”.

Walmart’s grocery segment posted a high single-digit sales increase over last year, which for Walmart executives showed “Strong market share gains” and “low to medium single digit ticket inflation”.

For its part, Sam’s Club sales soared 19.8% from last year, largely thanks to “double-digit transactions and strong ticket growth, as well as a profit from stimulus spending and inflation “.

Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart, commented in his earnings report, “Looking ahead, we have the people, the products, and the prices to deliver a great holiday season for our customers and members.”

Shortage concerns may also have benefited Walmart and other retailers: The National Retail Federation found that retail sales soared in October “as many consumers started Christmas shopping early to avoid shortages“.

Today, inflation is rising at its fastest rate in 31 years, and that trend may be beneficial for retailers, as the Consumers are looking for more affordable options amid price increases.

